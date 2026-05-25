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HomeSportsIPLHardik Pandya To Join CSK? Viral 07 07 Instagram Story Leaves Fans Convinced

Hardik Pandya To Join CSK? Viral 07 07 Instagram Story Leaves Fans Convinced

Is Hardik Pandya leaving Mumbai Indians for CSK? Check out the viral 07:07 Instagram story that has left cricket fans convinced a massive trade is happening.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 May 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya's cryptic social media post fuels transfer speculation.
  • Lock screen image hints at a connection to MS Dhoni's birthday.
  • Mumbai Indians' poor season and Pandya's criticism amplify rumours.
  • Backroom leaks suggest Pandya's captaincy tenure is ending soon.

An enigmatic social media update uploaded by under-fire Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community. The speculative digital post comes at an incredibly volatile period, immediately following intensive backroom leaks suggesting that his highly controversial captaincy tenure in Mumbai is drawing to a definitive close.

The Cryptic Lock Screen Fueling Transfer Rumours

The all-rounder shared a seemingly routine morning photo on his personal Instagram account displaying his tablet, notebook, and a smartphone. Eagle-eyed supporters on X quickly noticed that the smartphone lock screen displayed the exact time of zero seven zero seven.

The specific numeric sequence represents the highly celebrated birth date and iconic jersey number of legendary former Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Fan communities immediately interpreted the choice as a deliberate tactical hint regarding a sensational upcoming franchise swap.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians Break Silence On Hardik Pandya's Captaincy, Future: 'It Didn't Work Out For Us'

The strategic combination of possible symbolic hints has turned a private morning photograph into a major transfer talking point.

WATCH POST

Following A Disastrous IPL 2026 Campaign

The intense speculation gains immense traction due to the absolute structural collapse of the Mumbai franchise throughout the current domestic campaign. The powerhouse outfit endured a thoroughly miserable summer, officially finishing the competitive cycle in a lowly ninth place.

Pandya faced severe individual criticism from analysts after completely failing to justify his high-profile trade back to the club. He recorded highly disappointing seasonal metrics with both bat and ball while struggling immensely to maintain dressing room unity.

ALSO READ | After Virat Kohli's Post-Match Snub, Fans Abuse Travis Head's Family: 'They Are Attacking My Family'

The backroom staff reportedly refused to guarantee his long-term leadership safety during final post-match debriefings on Sunday night. The sudden digital update suggests that the player might already be orchestrating a blockbuster escape route.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Hardik Pandya recently posted on social media?

Hardik Pandya uploaded a social media update featuring his tablet, notebook, and smartphone. The smartphone's lock screen displayed '0707'.

Why are fans speculating about a franchise swap?

Fans believe the '0707' on his lock screen is a nod to MS Dhoni's birth date and jersey number, suggesting a move to Chennai.

What has been the Mumbai Indians' performance this season?

The Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous season, finishing in ninth place in the domestic league standings.

What criticism has Hardik Pandya faced?

Pandya faced criticism for his performance with bat and ball, and for struggling to maintain dressing room unity.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hardik Pandya Instagram Story Hardik Pandya CSK Transfer Hardik Pandya 0707 Lock Screen Mumbai Indians Captaincy Change IPL 2026 Trade Window.
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