Priyanka Gandhi, Anurag Thakur Clash Over 'Cow Urine Expert' Remark In Lok Sabha

A sharp war of words broke out in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the inclusion of what she described as a "cow urine expert" on the Radhakrishnan Committee constituted to examine reforms in the education system. BJP MP Anurag Thakur hit back, accusing the Congress of mocking Indian knowledge systems and defending the credentials of the IIT professor at the centre of the controversy. The exchange came during the debate on amendments to the anti-paper leak law.

'Cow Urine Expert' Row

Participating in the debate, Priyanka Gandhi referred to the Radhakrishnan Committee and questioned why a person she described as a "cow urine expert" had been entrusted with the responsibility of recommending reforms in the education sector.

Responding to the criticism, Anurag Thakur accused the Congress of ridiculing eminent scientists and scholars interested in India's traditional knowledge systems. He said the professor in question was a respected academic from IIT and argued that researching artificial intelligence and studying India's knowledge traditions were not mutually exclusive.

Thakur also took a swipe at Priyanka Gandhi personally, saying there was nothing wrong with being associated with the RSS and suggesting she should join the organisation. He further claimed that even the combined academic qualifications of her family could not match those of the professor she had criticised.

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BJP Defends Bill

Backing the proposed amendments to the anti-paper leak law, Thakur said the Modi government was committed to creating a foolproof system to eliminate examination paper leaks.

Describing paper leaks as a menace affecting the country's youth, he said they were "no less dangerous than terrorism" and vowed to dismantle the "paper mafia". He claimed that 13 people had already been arrested in connection with paper leak cases and asserted that the government possessed both the intent and the legal framework to tackle the problem.

Thakur also criticised the Opposition for delaying the debate on the Bill and said the proposed legislation would become a benchmark for future reforms. He maintained that the government remained open to further amendments wherever necessary.

Also Read: 'Priyanka Gandhi Should Prove It': Furious Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Hits Back