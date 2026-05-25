Bizarre Social Media Rule Sees 650 Overseas Players Register In Lanka Premier League

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 650 foreign cricketers registered for LPL despite social media criteria.

LPL draft criteria now includes social media followers for player categories.

Pakistan leads overseas registrations, followed by West Indies and South Africa.

Modern franchise cricket blends sport with branding and digital reach.

The upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League has already grabbed attention for a controversial reason, but that has not stopped overseas cricketers from lining up in huge numbers.

More than 650 foreign players from 21 different countries have registered for the 2026 edition of the tournament, despite the league introducing a highly unusual player eligibility system linked to social media followers.

The sixth edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin on July 17 and will run until August 8, while the player draft is set to take place on June 1. What has surprised many is the overwhelming response from international cricketers even after the league announced rules that partially judge players based on their online popularity rather than purely cricketing performances.

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LPL’s New Social Media Criteria Sparks Debate

The biggest talking point ahead of the new season has been the league’s decision to include social media following as part of player classification criteria.

Under the updated system, overseas players now need more than just strong cricket records to qualify for top categories in the draft.

To enter the “Icon” category, a player must fulfill several conditions:

1. Minimum 75 T20 internationals

2. Over 100 franchise T20 matches

3. At least 30 matches in the last 18 months

4. More than 250,000 social media followers

The same social media benchmark has also been applied to the “Star” category.

Even players aiming for the “Gold” category must have at least 150,000 followers online. Meanwhile, the “Classic” category reportedly includes “reasonable fan base and commercial appeal” among its selection standards.

The move has triggered discussions across the cricketing world, with many fans questioning whether digital popularity should influence opportunities in a professional T20 league.

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Pakistan Leads Overseas Registrations

Despite the criticism, player interest in the tournament remains extremely strong.

Pakistan has produced the highest number of overseas registrations with 102 players entering the draft pool. The West Indies follows with 75 registrations, while South Africa has 66 players in contention.

Bangladesh contributed 48 registrations, while New Zealand had 41 players sign up. Australia registered 24 players, England had 15, and Ireland added 16 names to the list.

Interestingly, 12 players from India have also entered the overseas pool. Associate nations like the USA and UAE have also contributed a notable number of registrations.

However, not every applicant will make it to the final draft. The league has confirmed that only 310 overseas players will eventually be shortlisted after the screening process.

The latest development highlights how modern franchise cricket is increasingly blending sporting value with branding power, sponsorship appeal and digital reach.