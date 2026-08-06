Shubman Gill Suffers Thumb Injury During Practice Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tests; How Serious Is It?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India captain Shubman Gill injured right thumb in nets.

Medical staff attended; team hopes for minor setback.

Gill's crucial batting role vital for Test series.

No official update, series participation remains untroubled.

India captain Shubman Gill gave the team management a brief injury scare during a practice session in Sri Lanka after taking a blow to his right thumb while batting in the nets. The incident occurred during India's preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with medical staff attending to the skipper immediately. Although the injury did not appear to be serious, the Indian camp will be hoping there are no lingering concerns ahead of the opening Test.

Gill Hurt While Batting In The Nets

The incident took place on Thursday during India's second training session since arriving in Sri Lanka for the red-ball assignment.

While facing deliveries in the nets, Gill was struck on his right thumb. Journalists present at the venue reported that the India captain briefly stopped batting after the impact.

Team doctor attended to Gill on the field before applying a bandage to his right thumb. The skipper was seen receiving treatment during the session as teammates continued their preparations.

At the moment, there has been no official statement from the BCCI or the Indian team management regarding the extent of the injury.

WATCH POST

Nothing serious but Skipper Shubman Gill was attended by team doctor where he received bandaid in his right thumb #ShubmanGill #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cpmoR86GDl — Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) August 6, 2026

India Hope Injury Is Only A Minor Setback

With the first Test against Sri Lanka still more than a week away, India will hope the injury proves to be nothing more than a minor knock.

Gill has emerged as India's leading batter in the longest format since taking over the Test captaincy during the England series. The 25-year-old is expected to play a crucial role in the two-match series, which also forms part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

India are currently holding an extended preparation camp in Colombo before taking part in a three-day practice match ahead of the Test series.

The visitors are scheduled to begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15 before the second and final Test gets underway in Colombo on August 23.

For now, there is no indication that Gill's participation is under threat, but the Indian team management is likely to keep a close watch on his recovery over the next few training sessions.