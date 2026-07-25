Virat Kohli's Former Teammate Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down After CJP Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Pradhan resigned following weeks of NEET protests.

Pradhan stated resignation protects students, prevents legal complications.

Cricketer Goswami urged protesters to end their agitation now.

Other cricketers like Gill, Tendulkar also joined education debate.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami reacted strongly after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following weeks of protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. Goswami urged the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protesters to end their agitation and return home. His comments added another cricketing voice to a debate that has drawn reactions from several current and former players.

Goswami Responds After Minister Steps Down

Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation on Saturday after sustained demonstrations led by students and the Cockroach Janata Party at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protests centred on allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak and broader demands for accountability in education and employment. Protesters had insisted on the minister's resignation as one of their key demands.

In his resignation statement posted on X, Pradhan said he stepped down to protect students' interests, prevent legal complications and ensure that anti-national elements did not exploit the situation.

Soon after the announcement, Shreevats Goswami posted his reaction on X, suggesting the protesters should now end the movement.

He wrote:

"Abb ayega aur Maza ?? Is this a game for you guys ? The resignation has come. Pack your bags and pls go back home and work."

His post quickly gained attention online, with users debating both the timing and the message.

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Abb ayega aur Maza ?? Is this a game for you guys ? The resignation has come. Pack your bags and pls go back home and work. — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) July 25, 2026

Cricket Voices Continue To Join Public Debate

Goswami is among several cricket personalities who have spoken publicly during the protests, although opinions have differed.

Earlier, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar criticised the handling of issues surrounding education and examination leaks. His comments were widely interpreted as criticism of the government.

India captain Shubman Gill also expressed support for students, stating that every citizen deserves access to education and praising young people for raising their voices peacefully.

Sachin Tendulkar also commented on the issue by recalling advice from his late father, who worked as a teacher.

Writing on social media, Tendulkar said:

"Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts."

His message was widely viewed as support for fairness and integrity in education.

Support for the protesters also came from several members of the cricket community, including the wives of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, who shared messages backing students and women participating in the demonstrations.

With Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation accepted, attention is now expected to shift towards the next round of discussions between the government and protest representatives, while debate around education reforms and examination security is likely to continue.