'All Demands Accepted': CJP Ends Protest After Meeting With Govt, Urges Peaceful Exit

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday announced the withdrawal of its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, asking demonstrators to end the agitation and return home peacefully following discussions with the government.

Addressing protesters, the organisation said all its demands had been accepted and appealed for an immediate and peaceful withdrawal from the protest site.

'All Our Demands Have Been Accepted'

Announcing the decision, the CJP said, "All our demands have been accepted, so we request the protesters to withdraw immediately and return home peacefully. We will inform you of our future strategy or any other issues. But we request the protesters to withdraw immediately."

#WATCH | Delhi: After talks with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "We held three rounds of discussions with the government delegation. Our protest at Jantar Mantar, which was going on for several days, had three main demands:… pic.twitter.com/erlp8eXgBz — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

Ashutosh Ranka Details Three Rounds Of Talks

Speaking after discussions with the government, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation held three rounds of talks with the government delegation.

"We held three rounds of discussions with the government delegation. Our protest at Jantar Mantar, which was going on for several days, had three main demands: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, all legal cases filed against protesters and organizers, those FIRs should be withdrawn, and no future cases should be filed against protesters or organizers. And our third demand was compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families who lost their loved ones after the NEET paper was not held."

'First Demand Has Been Accepted'

Referring to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Ranka said the development marked the acceptance of the protest's primary demand.

"Just a while ago, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. This means that our first demand has been accepted."

Protest Comes To An End

With the announcement, the CJP formally called off its protest at Jantar Mantar and appealed to all supporters to leave the protest site peacefully. The organisation said it would communicate its future strategy and any further course of action at a later stage.