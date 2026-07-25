India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'All Demands Accepted': CJP Ends Protest After Meeting With Govt, Urges Peaceful Exit

'All Demands Accepted': CJP Ends Protest After Meeting With Govt, Urges Peaceful Exit

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 05:47 PM (IST)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday announced the withdrawal of its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, asking demonstrators to end the agitation and return home peacefully following discussions with the government.

Addressing protesters, the organisation said all its demands had been accepted and appealed for an immediate and peaceful withdrawal from the protest site.

'All Our Demands Have Been Accepted'

Announcing the decision, the CJP said, "All our demands have been accepted, so we request the protesters to withdraw immediately and return home peacefully. We will inform you of our future strategy or any other issues. But we request the protesters to withdraw immediately."

Ashutosh Ranka Details Three Rounds Of Talks

Speaking after discussions with the government, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation held three rounds of talks with the government delegation.

"We held three rounds of discussions with the government delegation. Our protest at Jantar Mantar, which was going on for several days, had three main demands: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, all legal cases filed against protesters and organizers, those FIRs should be withdrawn, and no future cases should be filed against protesters or organizers. And our third demand was compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families who lost their loved ones after the NEET paper was not held."

'First Demand Has Been Accepted'

Referring to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Ranka said the development marked the acceptance of the protest's primary demand.

"Just a while ago, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. This means that our first demand has been accepted."

Protest Comes To An End

With the announcement, the CJP formally called off its protest at Jantar Mantar and appealed to all supporters to leave the protest site peacefully. The organisation said it would communicate its future strategy and any further course of action at a later stage.

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Jul 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

India
'All Demands Accepted': CJP Ends Protest After Meeting With Govt, Urges Peaceful Exit
'All Demands Accepted': CJP Ends Protest After Meeting With Govt, Urges Peaceful Exit
India
Rahul Gandhi Hails Pradhan's Exit As 'Huge Step', Says Students Forced Govt To Bow
Rahul Gandhi Hails Pradhan's Exit As 'Huge Step', Says Students Forced Govt To Bow
India
Abhijeet Dipke Thanks CJI's 'Cockroach' Comment After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns
Abhijeet Dipke Thanks CJI's 'Cockroach' Comment After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns
India
'Devendra Fadnavis May Replace Dharmendra Pradhan': Sanjay Raut's Explosive Claim After Resignation
Will Devendra Fadnavis Replace Dharmendra Pradhan? Here's What Sanjay Raut Claims

Videos

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe
Delhi Metro Update: Entry and Exit Shut at 18 Stations Amid Student Protest
Student Protest: Delhi Tightens Security at Jantar Mantar as Weekend Crowd Expected
Education Crisis: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan’s Removal, Accountability and PM Modi’s Apology
Delhi Police Action: Delhi Police Identifies Over 2,000 Suspected Miscreants Amid Jantar Mantar Protest

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget