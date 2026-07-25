PM Modi's First X Post After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation: What Did He Say?

Nearly two hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid weeks of student-led protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on X.

What PM Modi Posted?

In a post on X, The Prime Minister was celebrating a UNESCO recognition for Sarnath, marking his first public message following the minister's exit.

Also Read: Punjab Woman Strangled To Death In Canada, Indian Man Charged

The Prime Minister said he was "delighted" that Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh had been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, calling it "a proud moment for every Indian".

A proud moment for every Indian!



Delighted that Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.



Sarnath has a close association with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world.



This recognition… https://t.co/KkdMOg6g0d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2026

"Sarnath has a close association with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world," PM Modi wrote on X.

He added that the UNESCO recognition celebrated "India's profound civilisational and spiritual heritage" and expressed hope that it would encourage more people from around the world to visit Sarnath and connect with the teachings of Lord Buddha.

The Prime Minister also reposted the official announcement by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Notably, PM Modi did not make any public statement on X regarding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation until at least 6.15 pm, with his UNESCO post becoming his first update after the Education Minister stepped down.

PM Modi Active On X

In the days leading up to the resignation, however, the Prime Minister had repeatedly addressed the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET controversy. On July 24, he urged activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike in support of the agitation, to follow medical advice after ending his fast.

A day earlier, PM Modi had posted a selfie-style video aimed at young audiences, promising stricter laws to curb examination paper leaks. Less than 48 hours later, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, saying he was taking responsibility for the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Pradhan's resignation came after sustained protests led by students and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with the minister's removal emerging as the movement's principal demand. The government also agreed to withdraw cases against protesters injured during the July 20 march towards Parliament and announced compensation for families of those who allegedly died by suicide in connection with the paper leak.

Reacting to the resignation, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi described it as "a warning" from students and the Opposition to the government, saying it represented "one step in a much deeper problem."

Also Read: Will Devendra Fadnavis Replace Dharmendra Pradhan? Here's What Sanjay Raut Claims

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters at Jantar Mantar shortly after Pradhan's resignation, thanking Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Dipke said the movement traced its origins to the Chief Justice's controversial "cockroaches" remark, which later went viral despite subsequent clarifications that it had been directed only at holders of fake law degrees and not unemployed youth in general.