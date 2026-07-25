Prime Minister Modi's first public message was on X, celebrating UNESCO's recognition of Sarnath. He expressed delight that Sarnath was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
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PM Modi's First X Post After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation: What Did He Say?
Nearly two hours after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, PM Modi's first X post celebrated Sarnath's UNESCO World Heritage status. He made no public comment on the Education Minister's resignation.
- Education Minister Pradhan resigned amid NEET-UG paper leak protests.
- PM Modi posted Sarnath's UNESCO recognition, not minister's exit.
- Earlier, PM Modi promised strict laws against examination paper leaks.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Prime Minister Modi's first public message after the Education Minister resigned?
Why did Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign?
Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after sustained protests over the NEET-UG paper leak. He stated he was taking responsibility for the alleged paper leak.
How did PM Modi address the NEET controversy before Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation?
Before the resignation, PM Modi urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to follow medical advice after ending his fast. He also posted a video promising stricter laws to curb examination paper leaks.
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