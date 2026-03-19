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HomeSportsCricketDukes Ball Shortage Hits ECB As Iran War Triples Freight Costs

Dukes Ball Shortage Hits ECB As Iran War Triples Freight Costs

A major Dukes ball shortage has hit the ECB due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. With freight costs tripling and shipping routes blocked, counties are being rationed to 50% stock.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
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English cricket is facing an unprecedented logistical nightmare as a severe shortage of Dukes balls threatens the start of the 2026 domestic season. The ongoing conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran has paralyzed key shipping routes, leaving the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with only half of its required stock just weeks before the first ball is due to be bowled on April 3.

A Cricketing Logjam

The escalating war in the Middle East has disrupted the delicate supply chain that connects British leather with South Asian craftsmanship. Traditionally, British cowhide is tanned in Chesterfield before being shipped to the subcontinent for hand-stitching. The finished balls are then flown back to the UK, a route that has now become a tactical minefield.

Dilip Jajodia, owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd (the makers of Dukes), revealed to the Daily Mail that the "bloody Gulf War nonsense" has created a massive freight backlog. "We’ve got plenty of stuff in the factories in the subcontinent ready to go, but the airlines are not taking the freight because there’s a logjam," Jajodia explained.

Skyrocketing Costs: From $5 to $15 per Kilo

The shortage isn't just a matter of availability; it is a matter of soaring expenses. As rockets fly over the Middle East, airlines have reportedly tripled their freight charges to account for the increased risk.

"A box of 120 cricket balls would be charged normally by airlines at about $5 a kilo. The last quote I got was $15 a kilo," Jajodia added.

With costs spiraling, the ECB has been forced to implement a rationing system, providing the 18 first-class counties with only 50% of their usual ball allocation to begin the County Championship.

"I Should Have Warned Trump"

In a lighter reflection on the geopolitical mess, Jajodia quipped about the timing of the military escalations. "If only I had known this was going to happen, I’d have had a word with Donald Trump. Please don’t attack anybody before the cricket season starts!"

An ECB official echoed the gravity of the situation, admitting to the Daily Mail that the supply chain collapse has been a "wake-up call for everybody." The intricate, multi-step process of creating a Dukes ball, relying on international transit at every stage, has left the sport vulnerable to global instability.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there a shortage of Dukes balls for the 2026 cricket season?

The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted shipping routes, making it difficult to transport the leather and finished balls. This has created a significant backlog in freight.

How has the conflict affected the cost of cricket balls?

Airlines have tripled their freight charges due to increased risks in the Middle East. This has driven up the cost per kilo for transporting the balls.

What measures is the ECB taking to address the ball shortage?

The ECB has implemented a rationing system, providing the 18 first-class counties with only 50% of their usual ball allocation for the County Championship.

What is the traditional process for making Dukes cricket balls?

British cowhide is tanned in Chesterfield, then shipped to the subcontinent for hand-stitching. The finished balls are then flown back to the UK.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
English Cricket Board Iran Israel War Dukes Ball Shortage
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