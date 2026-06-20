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HomeSportsCricketDirect DSP Appointments Recommended For Two IPL Stars In Bihar

Direct DSP Appointments Recommended For Two IPL Stars In Bihar

By bringing these cricketing icons into the fold of the Bihar Police, the government aims to send a powerful message to young, aspiring athletes across the state's rural districts.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 11:53 AM (IST)

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government has reportedly recommended the direct appointment of international cricket stars Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) under the state’s sports quota policy.

The decision underscores the state administration's revamped commitment to honoring athletes who achieve elite success on the global stage, providing them with secure, high-ranking gazetted officer roles in public service.

Rewarding Gridiron Excellence

Both fast bowlers have enjoyed a meteoric rise in international cricket, representing the Indian national team across multiple formats.

Also Read | ODI World Cup 2027: BCCI Breaks Silence On Virat And Rohit's Future

While both players originally climbed through the domestic ranks playing for Bengal due to better cricket infrastructure, their roots remain deeply embedded in Bihar - Mukesh hails from Gopalganj, while Akash Deep is a native of Rohtas.

The recommendation follows Bihar’s updated sports policy, which guarantees direct Group-A civil service jobs to athletes from the state who win medals at international tournaments or represent senior national teams with distinction. By bringing these cricketing icons into the fold of the Bihar Police, the government aims to send a powerful message to young, aspiring athletes across the state's rural districts.

Inspiring Next Generation

The official recommendation has been forwarded to the Home Department for final processing and formal issuance of appointment letters. Speaking on the development, state officials noted that the presence of such high-profile sporting icons within the police force serves a dual purpose:

"Welcoming athletes of Mukesh and Akash's caliber into our state police force not only rewards their immense dedication but also fundamentally shifts the sporting culture in Bihar. It shows our youth that excellence in sports can yield top-tier career security right here at home."

Robust System for Sportsmen

This move follows a precedent set by the state government, which previously appointed elite international athletes - such as sharp-shooter Shreyasi Singh and several national-level kabaddi players - to prestigious administrative and police roles.

With both Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep now transitioning into their dual identities as international cricketers and law enforcement officers, Bihar’s sporting landscape is poised for a significant inspirational boost, proving that the journey from rural maidans to global stadiums can lead directly to a decorated khaki uniform.

Before You Go

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mukesh Kumar Akash Deep IPL INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE BIHAR IPL 2027 DSP Bihar
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