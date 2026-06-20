Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketODI World Cup 2027: BCCI Breaks Silence On Virat And Rohit's Future

ODI World Cup 2027: BCCI Breaks Silence On Virat And Rohit's Future

Both Virat and Rohit have retired from the shortest format (T20Is) to manage their workloads, maintaining peak athletic longevity in the 50-over format for another year is a monumental task.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

A recent official commentary from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the future of veteran icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has sparked intense debate, raising far more questions than definitive answers.

With the cricket world closely monitoring India's transition phase, the board’s open-ended statement regarding the duo's participation in the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup has left selection policy shrouded in ambiguity.

Statement That Fueled Fire

When pressed about whether the two pillars of modern Indian cricket, Virat and Rohit, feature in the long-term blueprint for ODI World Cup 2027 tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia provided a non-committal response:

"We have a very well-knit team and a lot of experts. All stakeholders are taken on board," Saikia told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

"Whatever decisions that are made involve the cricket committee, the selectors and all other stakeholders, including the support staff, the head coach and the players concerned.

"There are regular conversations taking place. For that reason, we do not need any special session of interaction. This is an ongoing process," the secretary said, keeping all his cards close to his chest.

Saikia reiterated that he would not disclose any information from boardroom discussions.

"I do not think I should disclose anything before the media or the public because these are strategic discussions. I am not authorised to speak about them before the media. Secondly, these are matters that should remain within the boardroom."

Reading Between Lines

For a cricket-crazy nation, this diplomatic neutrality opens the door to massive speculation. Analysts point out that by 2027, Rohit Sharma will be 40 and Virat Kohli will be turning 39.

The Age Factor (By 2027 World Cup):

Rohit Sharma: 40 Years Old

Virat Kohli: 38/39 Years Old

BCCI Policy: Strictly Form & Fitness-Dependent

Both players have retired from the shortest format (T20Is) to manage their workloads, maintaining peak athletic longevity in the 50-over format for another year is a monumental task.

The board's strategic vagueness serves a dual purpose:

It avoids a public fallout or premature retirement pressure on two of the biggest brands in world sports.

It gives the selection committee leverage to evaluate younger talent without completely shutting the door on the veterans if they continue to perform exceptionally.

A Tough Balancing Act

The ambiguity underscores the massive dilemma facing Indian cricket. The selectors must balance deep reverence for past contributions with the cold, hard necessity of grooming the next generation of leaders and top-order batsmen.

Until either player explicitly states their retirement intentions or the selectors drop a definitive hint via squad announcements, the true roadmap for India's 2027 World Cup campaign remains a puzzle with missing pieces.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the BCCI's stance on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli participating in the 2027 ODI World Cup?

The BCCI has given a non-committal response, stating decisions involve many stakeholders and are an ongoing process. Secretary Saikia called them strategic discussions to remain confidential.

Why is there speculation about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's roles in the 2027 World Cup?

Speculation stems from their age; Rohit will be 40 and Virat 38/39 by 2027. The BCCI's ambiguous statement on their participation further fuels this debate.

What factors will determine player selection for the 2027 World Cup, especially for senior players?

The BCCI's policy is strictly dependent on a player's current form and fitness. This applies to all individuals, including experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

What are the dual purposes behind BCCI's vague statements about veteran players' futures?

The vagueness aims to prevent public pressure for retirement and potential fallout. It also provides leverage for selectors to evaluate new talent without entirely closing doors on high-performing veterans.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 20 Jun 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli BCCI ROHIT SHARMA ODI World Cup ODI World Cup 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ODI World Cup 2027: BCCI Breaks Silence On Virat And Rohit's Future
ODI World Cup 2027: BCCI Breaks Silence On Virat And Rohit's Future
Cricket
Origin Of Cricket Helmets Will Surprise You - It All Started With Motorcycles
Origin Of Cricket Helmets Will Surprise You - It All Started With Motorcycles
Cricket
India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI; Nitish Kumar, Dubey Likely To Get A Chance
India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI; Nitish Kumar, Dubey Likely To Get A Chance
Cricket
Yuvraj Singh Returns To IPL - But In A New Role
Yuvraj Singh Returns To IPL - But In A New Role
Advertisement

Videos

US-Iran Peace Deal: Trump Claims Hormuz Reopened as US-Iran Talks Stall
International News: Meloni Hits Back at Trump Over G7 Photo Remark
Madhya Pradesh News: Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap Warehouse in Jabalpur
US Foreign Policy: Trump Thanks Xi for Staying Out of Iran Issue, Praises Netanyahu
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Row: Yogi Warns Ram Temple Donation Thieves as SIT Probe Intensifies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget