Priyanka Gandhi Confronts Protesting BJP MLA Outside Parliament: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parliament deadlock escalated, Priyanka Gandhi, BJP MP confronted.

BJP MP questioned Rahul Gandhi regarding Jharkhand student brutality.

Opposition demanded Shah address Gen Z lathi-charge, donation issues.

NDA MPs countered, protesting Opposition's silence on Jharkhand issues.

The deadlock between the government and the Opposition continued in Parliament during the final week of the Monsoon Session, with tensions spilling into the Parliament complex on Tuesday.

A verbal exchange took place between Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP MP Mukesh Dalal as Opposition and ruling alliance MPs confronted each other over issues being raised during the session.

As Priyanka Gandhi was walking towards Parliament, Dalal raised slogans of “Rahul Gandhi, sharm karo, sharm karo”. He was carrying posters that read, “Rahul Gandhi, answer over the brutality against students in Jharkhand.”

ALSO READ | NDA MPs Stage Protests In Parliament Against Rahul Gandhi, Police Action On Students In Jharkhand

What Priyanka Gandhi Said To BJP MP Mukesh Dalal

During the exchange, Priyanka Gandhi told Dalal that Rahul Gandhi had met students from Jharkhand. She then smiled and continued walking towards Parliament.

After the interaction, Dalal questioned when Rahul Gandhi had visited Jharkhand and why Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal had not gone to the state.

“Rahul Gandhi visited Jharkhand when? Why don't Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal have the courage to go to Jharkhand?” Dalal said.

He added that Priyanka Gandhi had told him that Rahul Gandhi was working on the issue. “So, I asked her why Rahul Gandhi did not go to Jharkhand,” Dalal said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the Parliament amid NDA MPs' protest against the Opposition, alleging them of running away from discussion in Parliament.



Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Rahul Gandhi has met the students from Jharkhand." pic.twitter.com/CwcSA96x4P — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026

Why Is Parliament Deadlocked?

The ongoing stalemate has been linked to the Opposition's demand for answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged lathi-charge during the Gen Z protest in Delhi and the Ram Mandir donation theft issue.

Repeated disruptions have prevented the House from conducting normal business. The government said on Monday that Shah was prepared to respond, but maintained that the Opposition would have to listen to his response and participate in the discussion.

The disagreement, however, continued into Tuesday.

ALSO READ | ‘Women Students Were Injured’: Jharkhand Aspirants Allege Brutal Lathi Charge During Assembly March

BJP Targets Opposition Over Jharkhand Protest

BJP leaders have now turned the focus on the alleged lathi-charge during the student protest in Jharkhand, questioning why Opposition leaders have not responded to the incident.

NDA MPs held a march inside the Parliament complex on Tuesday, raising the issue and demanding answers from the Opposition.

Reacting to the demonstration, Priyanka Gandhi said she had never before seen government MPs staging a protest. “We have at least forced them to do this much. Now they should come to the House and answer,” she said.

The exchanges came as the government and Opposition remained locked in a confrontation over multiple issues, with no immediate sign of the parliamentary deadlock ending.