NEET PG 2026 City Slip OUT Today? Check Expected Release Time, Download Steps Here

NEET PG 2026 City Slip Live Updates: Medical aspirants appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 are awaiting the release of the exam city intimation slip. As per the schedule issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the city slip is expected to be made available today. Once released, candidates can access the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

The document will inform candidates about the city where they have been allotted to an examination centre. However, the city intimation slip is not the admit card and does not provide the complete details of the examination centre.

The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled for August 30, 2026. The test will be conducted in computer-based mode at examination centres located across the country.

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The city information is issued ahead of the admit card to help candidates plan their travel and other arrangements. The NEET PG application window was open from July 1 to July 21, while the result is scheduled to be announced by September 30.

NEET PG 2026 City Slip: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Look for the link related to the NEET PG 2026 city intimation slip.

Step 3: Open the relevant download link.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 5: Submit the details to access the city slip.

Step 6: Download the document and check the allotted examination city.

Step 7: Save a digital copy and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates should carefully verify the information displayed on the document. Any discrepancy should be addressed through the official NBEMS channels.

What Details Will NEET PG City Slip Contain?

The city intimation slip is primarily intended to provide advance information about the examination location. Candidates are expected to find details such as:

Candidate name

Application number

Roll number

Examination date and time

Allotted examination city

Aspirants should remember that the city slip is different from the admit card. Candidates will need to download the admit card separately when NBEMS releases it.

NEET PG 2026 Exam Date And Admission Details

NEET PG 2026 is scheduled to take place on August 30 in computer-based test mode. The examination is being conducted for admission to postgraduate medical programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

The examination is used for admissions to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses. The admission scope includes several categories of medical seats and institutions across India.

The NEET PG 2026 admission process covers:

All India 50% quota seats across States and Union territories

State quota seats across States and Union territories

Private medical colleges and institutions

Medical universities and deemed universities

Armed Forces Medical Services institutions

Post-MBBS DNB courses

Direct 6-year DrNB courses

Post-MBBS NBEMS Diploma courses

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Which Medical Institutions Are Outside NEET PG Centralised Admissions?

While NEET PG is used for a broad range of postgraduate medical admissions, certain institutions are excluded from the centralised admission process for MD and MS seats.

These include AIIMS, New Delhi, and other AIIMS institutions, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

Candidates targeting these institutions should check the applicable admission rules and processes separately.

No Separate State Entrance Exam For NEET PG 2026-27 Admissions

For the 2026-27 admission session, state government and private medical colleges or universities will not conduct separate entrance examinations for admission to MD, MS or PG Diploma programmes covered under NEET PG.

With the city slip release approaching, candidates should regularly monitor the official NBEMS website and keep their application credentials accessible. Once the city details are available, aspirants can use the information to plan their travel and examination-day arrangements well in advance.

The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30, according to the examination schedule.

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