Death Threats Sent To Sourav Ganguly & His Wife Dona Ganguly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigators examine courier trail, identify potential suspect location.

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket team captain, along with his wife Dona Ganguly, have received explicit death threat letters, prompting the Kolkata Police to launch a formal investigation, Hindustan Times reported. The threat letters were delivered to Ganguly's office, prompting his management team to file an official police complaint.

Investigators are currently attempting to track down the sender by examining courier trails and digital evidence associated with the communications.

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Threat Letters Target Sourav And Dona Ganguly

According to senior police officials, the threatening communications had been arriving in the former cricket captain's name for approximately six months. However, they were initially not taken seriously.

The situation escalated when his office received two letters on Monday containing explicit warnings. The letters threatened to kill both Sourav Ganguly and his wife, Dona Ganguly, while also threatening to harm individuals close to the former cricketer.

Following the arrival of these latest communications, Ganguly, who currently serves as the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), lodged a written complaint at Thakurpukur Police Station in south Kolkata through his manager.

Police Launch Investigation To Trace Courier Trail

Kolkata Police sleuths quickly initiated an inquiry to identify the motive and the individual behind the threat letters. Investigators are examining the physical letters, tracking the courier delivery route, and probing potential leads in the region.

Outlining the scope of the ongoing probe, a senior police officer stated:

"We are taking the complaint seriously and have begun an investigation. We are examining the letters, their source and the courier trail to identify the person responsible."

Key Suspect Location And Mobile Trail Identified

Preliminary findings by the police indicate that the threat letters may have been dispatched using a courier service by an individual operating from Belgharia in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. As part of their technical analysis, officers are tracking SIM card movements and collaborating directly with the logistics firm involved.

Detailing the progress made by the investigative team, the officer added:

"We have spoken to the people from the courier service and tracked down one mobile number. We are trying to spot it."

Kolkata Police detectives are currently evaluating whether all the letters sent over the past six months originated from the same individual, while working to uncover the exact motive behind the targeted threats against the Ganguly family.