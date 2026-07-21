IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketDiana Edulji Urges India To Replace Harmanpreet As Skipper After T20 World Cup Exit

Diana Edulji Urges India To Replace Harmanpreet As Skipper After T20 World Cup Exit

Following India's T20 World Cup exit, Diana Edulji has urged the BCCI to replace Harmanpreet Kaur as captain and adopt split captaincy, backing Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Groom Mandhana, Verma as future leaders, Edulji recommended.

Following the Indian women’s cricket team’s premature exit from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official and ex-national team captain Diana Edulji has voiced strong concerns regarding the team's leadership. Edulji has publicly called for the removal of Harmanpreet Kaur as captain across all formats. Speaking at the trophy unveiling ceremony for the Maharani Trophy KSCA T20 in Bengaluru, Edulji emphasized that the immense pressure of captaincy is visibly affecting Harmanpreet’s individual batting performance, making a leadership transition necessary for both her personal game and the team's future.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sikandar Raza Issues Bold Warning To India Ahead Of T20 Series

Relieving Harmanpreet Kaur To Restore Her Batting Form

Edulji pointed out that Harmanpreet was once one of India’s most explosive all-rounders, but over time, she restricted her role primarily to batting. Lately, even her batting impact has dropped significantly. According to Edulji, holding onto the leadership mantle for an extended period has overburdened Harmanpreet. By stepping down, she could regain her freedom to play purely as a specialist batter, which would ultimately benefit the national side.

Proposal For Split Captaincy And Format-Specific Coaches

To revitalize the squad, Edulji recommended that the BCCI implement a split captaincy structure assigning different captains for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. She drew parallels with the men's setup, pointing out how leadership responsibilities are distributed among players like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Furthermore, Edulji suggested introducing separate specialized coaches for each format. Since each format requires distinct tactics and planning, having different head coaches alongside current head coach Amol Mazumdar could bring fresh ideas and break the team out of its comfort zone.

Identifying Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma As Future Leaders

When asked about potential candidates to step up, Edulji highlighted opening batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as the ideal long-term successors. Echoing previous sentiments expressed by former captain Mithali Raj, Edulji stated that both players possess the necessary talent and mindset to lead. She urged the BCCI to begin grooming these young cricketers immediately to ensure a smooth transition and bring fresh energy into the dressing room.

Frequently Asked Questions

What structural changes did Diana Edulji propose for the Indian women's cricket team?

Edulji recommended implementing a split captaincy structure for different formats. She also suggested introducing separate specialized coaches for each format to bring fresh ideas to the team.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 21 Jul 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diana Edulji T20 World Cup INDIAN WOMEN CRICKET TEAM BCCI Harmanpreet Kaur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Diana Edulji Urges India To Replace Harmanpreet As Skipper After T20 World Cup Exit
Diana Edulji Urges India To Replace Harmanpreet As Skipper After T20 World Cup Exit
Cricket
WATCH: Sikandar Raza Issues Bold Warning To India Ahead Of T20 Series
WATCH: Sikandar Raza Issues Bold Warning To India Ahead Of T20 Series
Cricket
Will Washington Sundar Play In Tests Against Sri Lanka? Check Latest Injury Update
Will Washington Sundar Play In Tests Against Sri Lanka? Check Latest Injury Update
Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja Set For India Test Return Against Sri Lanka Alongside Jasprit Bumrah
Ravindra Jadeja Set For India Test Return Against Sri Lanka Alongside Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement

Videos

Political War: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability From PM Modi Over Student Protest Row
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Centre, Compares Student Protest Action With Authoritarianism
Breaking News: JP Nadda Visits RML Hospital, Meets Students and Police Personnel Injured in Protest
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Government Over Student Protest, Demands Accountability
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability Over Student Protest, Targets Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget