Diana Edulji Urges India To Replace Harmanpreet As Skipper After T20 World Cup Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Groom Mandhana, Verma as future leaders, Edulji recommended.

Following the Indian women’s cricket team’s premature exit from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official and ex-national team captain Diana Edulji has voiced strong concerns regarding the team's leadership. Edulji has publicly called for the removal of Harmanpreet Kaur as captain across all formats. Speaking at the trophy unveiling ceremony for the Maharani Trophy KSCA T20 in Bengaluru, Edulji emphasized that the immense pressure of captaincy is visibly affecting Harmanpreet’s individual batting performance, making a leadership transition necessary for both her personal game and the team's future.

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Relieving Harmanpreet Kaur To Restore Her Batting Form

Edulji pointed out that Harmanpreet was once one of India’s most explosive all-rounders, but over time, she restricted her role primarily to batting. Lately, even her batting impact has dropped significantly. According to Edulji, holding onto the leadership mantle for an extended period has overburdened Harmanpreet. By stepping down, she could regain her freedom to play purely as a specialist batter, which would ultimately benefit the national side.

Proposal For Split Captaincy And Format-Specific Coaches

To revitalize the squad, Edulji recommended that the BCCI implement a split captaincy structure assigning different captains for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. She drew parallels with the men's setup, pointing out how leadership responsibilities are distributed among players like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. Furthermore, Edulji suggested introducing separate specialized coaches for each format. Since each format requires distinct tactics and planning, having different head coaches alongside current head coach Amol Mazumdar could bring fresh ideas and break the team out of its comfort zone.

Identifying Smriti Mandhana And Shafali Verma As Future Leaders

When asked about potential candidates to step up, Edulji highlighted opening batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as the ideal long-term successors. Echoing previous sentiments expressed by former captain Mithali Raj, Edulji stated that both players possess the necessary talent and mindset to lead. She urged the BCCI to begin grooming these young cricketers immediately to ensure a smooth transition and bring fresh energy into the dressing room.