Former India World Cup-Winning Coach Now Teams Up With Sri Lanka!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former India coach Gary Kirsten now leads Sri Lanka.

Kirsten observed India's warm-up win, noting player performances.

Crucial Test series holds high World Test Championship stakes.

Gary Kirsten IND vs SL Test: The legendary coach who once guided Team India to iconic triumphs including their historic 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory and reaching the No. 1 ranking in Test cricket for the first time is now charting a strategy to defeat his former side. As Sri Lanka’s head coach, Gary Kirsten was spotted keeping a sharp eye on Indian players during a three-day warm-up match at the NCC Ground ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series starting August 15 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Gary Kirsten Spotted Scouting Team India

During the warm-up fixture, Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten was seen closely monitoring the action from the boundary lines.

Kirsten was observed taking detailed notes and chatting with a few Indian players.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill’s Team Undergoes Major Coaching Shake-Up

His presence adds an intriguing narrative to the upcoming series, as Kirsten was playing the role of strategist against a team he once built into a world-dominating force.

India Clinches Thrilling Victory In Warm-Up Match

In the lead-up to the Test series, Team India played a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Board President's XI.

Needing 207 runs for victory on the final day, India sealed a dramatic four-wicket win in the very last over.

Shubman Gill, who missed the first two days due to a minor injury sustained during practice, returned to bat and made a crucial contribution alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The match concluded with Mohammed Siraj hitting consecutive sixes when 16 runs were needed off the final over, prompting Sri Lankan officials to playfully check his bat afterward.

Historic Coaching Legacy With Team India

Gary Kirsten served as India’s head coach from 2008 to 2011, a period widely considered a golden era for Indian cricket. Under his stewardship:

No. 1 Test Ranking: India achieved the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for the first time in history in December 2009 after defeating Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

World Cup Triumph: He coached India to their second ICC Cricket World Cup title in 2011, ending a 28-year wait.

Away Series Wins: He guided India to a memorable Test series victory on New Zealand soil.

Interestingly, current Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir played under Kirsten during the 2011 World Cup campaign, setting up a captivating battle between mentor and student from opposite dugouts.

Kirsten’s Extensive Global Coaching Resume

Following his successful stint with India, Kirsten served as South Africa’s head coach from 2011 to 2013, leading them to top-tier performances in Test cricket.

Beyond international duties, he has held prominent coaching and mentorship roles in franchise leagues worldwide, including the IPL (with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Australia's Big Bash League.

High Stakes In ICC World Test Championship

The upcoming Test series carries immense weight for the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 standings. Both nations are aiming for critical points to secure a spot in the top four:

India: Currently ranked fifth, India needs a 2–0 series sweep to climb into the top four.

Sri Lanka: A series win would similarly propel Sri Lanka into top-four contention.

Head-To-Head Record: Sri Lanka has managed 7 Test wins against India in their cricket history, with all seven victories coming on home soil.

Squad Adjustments And Injury Updates

Both teams have seen key roster adjustments ahead of the series:

Sarfaraz Khan Recalled: Following a groin injury to batter Sai Sudharsan, the BCCI officially drafted Sarfaraz Khan into the Test squad. Sarfaraz, who last played a Test in November 2024, joins as a direct replacement.

Bowling Changes: Pacer Auqib Nabi was previously named as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah.

Fitness Boost: Shubman Gill’s return to batting action during the warm-up fixture provided a major boost to India's camp ahead of the Galle Test.