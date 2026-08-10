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English NewsEducationNEET PG 2026 City Slip: Will It Be Released Tomorrow? Check Latest Update And New Rules

NEET PG 2026 City Slip: Will It Be Released Tomorrow? Check Latest Update And New Rules

NEET PG 2026 city slip is expected on August 11. Check exam date, admit card timeline, test city rules and major changes in the exam pattern.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 01:29 PM (IST)

NEET PG 2026: Medical aspirants preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 are now awaiting the release of the exam city intimation slip. As per the schedule announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the NEET PG 2026 city slip is expected to be issued on August 11, 2026. The test city information will be made available to candidates through the official NBEMS portal at nbe.edu.in. 

The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on August 30, 2026, while the admit card is likely to be released on August 27. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Paper Leak Case: Rouse Avenue Court Defers Cognizance Order, Rejects Polygraph Test Plea

The city intimation slip is important for candidates as it will allow them to know the location allotted for their examination and make arrangements for travel and accommodation ahead of the test. 

NEET PG 2026 City Slip: When Is It Expected? 

According to the official examination notification, NBEMS is scheduled to issue the NEET PG 2026 test city information on August 11. Candidates will be able to check the allotted test city through the official NBEMS portal. 

The examination authority had earlier indicated that test city information would be communicated around three weeks before the examination. This is intended to give candidates sufficient time to plan their travel and accommodation arrangements. 

Candidates should keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official portal for the city intimation update. 

NEET PG 2026 Exam Date And Admit Card Date 

The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled for August 30, 2026. Candidates should also remember that the admit card is expected to be released on August 27. 

The city slip and admit card serve different purposes. The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city in which they will appear for the examination, while the admit card contains the detailed examination information required for appearing in the test. 

NEET PG 2026: What Has Changed Under New Rules? 

NBEMS introduced several changes for NEET PG 2026, including changes to the test city selection process. Candidates were allowed to provide preferences for three states, with their correspondence state required to be selected as the first preference. 

The revised system is aimed at facilitating the allotment of examination centres closer to candidates' places of residence. 

Another significant change concerns the examination pattern. Under the revised format, NEET PG 2026 will have 180 questions to be attempted within 210 minutes. The change provides candidates with more time per question while keeping the overall examination duration unchanged. 

Why Is The NEET PG City Slip Important? 

The city intimation slip will be particularly important for candidates who need to travel to another location to appear for the examination. Knowing the test city in advance can help aspirants make arrangements for transportation and accommodation before the exam. 

Candidates should also wait for the admit card before finalising all examination-related details, as the admit card will contain the specific information required for the test. 

ALSO READ: Ranchi Exam Row: Students Breach Barricades, March Towards Vidhan Sabha; Police Use Water Cannons

NEET PG 2026: Who Needs To Appear? 

NEET PG is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance test for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses. 

Qualifying the examination is mandatory for admission to these postgraduate medical programmes across various universities and institutions in India. The requirement also applies to foreign nationals seeking admission to medical courses in the country. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET PG 2026 NEET PG 2026 City Slip NEET PG 2026 Exam Date NEET PG 2026 Exam
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