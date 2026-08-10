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English NewsSportsCricketShubman Gill’s Team Undergoes Major Coaching Shake-Up

Shubman Gill’s Team Undergoes Major Coaching Shake-Up

Shubman Gill gets a brand new coaching staff at Punjab with the appointment of Amit Uniyal as head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Punjab cricket revamped coaching staff ahead of 2026-27 season.
  • Previous coaching staff departed; new appointments now confirmed.
  • Amit Uniyal appointed head coach, leading the new team.

Shubman Gill New Coaching Staff: While Shubman Gill is currently leading India on their Sri Lanka tour, significant changes have taken place in his domestic setup back home. Punjab have completely revamped their coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season. The shake-up comes as Gill prepares for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, scheduled to begin on August 15. The India captain's involvement with Punjab remains an important part of his domestic cricket journey, but the team will now enter the new season under a fresh coaching structure.

Punjab Replace Entire Coaching Team

Punjab have parted ways with their previous coaching group, which included head coach Sandeep Sharma, batting coach Uday Kaul, bowling coach Gagandeep Singh and fielding coach Sandeep Sanwal.

The state association has subsequently brought in a new team to oversee the squad.

Read More: Sarfaraz Khan Celebrates India Return With Special Social Media Post

Amit Uniyal has been appointed head coach, while TP Singh will take charge of the batting department.

Harmeet Singh has been named the new bowling coach, with Manish Sharma assuming responsibility for fielding.

The overhaul represents a significant change in direction for Punjab as they prepare for another domestic campaign and look to build a stronger structure around their players.

Amit Uniyal Takes Charge As Head Coach

The new head coach brings both playing and coaching experience to the role.

Uniyal, a left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder, represented Punjab during his playing career and appeared in 28 first-class matches.

He collected 91 wickets in those games at an average of 29.94. Uniyal also featured in 46 List A matches and played four T20s, including two appearances for Rajasthan Royals during the 2009 IPL.

His experience did not end with his playing career. Uniyal has been involved with Chandigarh's coaching and selection setup since 2017, giving him considerable exposure to domestic cricket administration and player development.

He served as Chandigarh's assistant coach during the 2020-21 season before taking over as chairman of selectors last season.

Punjab will now hope the new coaching combination can provide a fresh direction ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

For Gill, meanwhile, the immediate focus remains on his leadership responsibilities with India as the Test series against Sri Lanka gets underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent changes have occurred in Punjab's cricket coaching staff?

Punjab has completely revamped its coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season. They have replaced their entire previous coaching group with a new team.

Who has been appointed as the new head coach for Punjab?

Amit Uniyal has been appointed as Punjab's new head coach. He brings both playing and coaching experience to the role.

Who are the new coaching staff members for Punjab?

Amit Uniyal is the new head coach, TP Singh is the batting coach, Harmeet Singh is the bowling coach, and Manish Sharma is the fielding coach.

What is the background of Punjab's new head coach, Amit Uniyal?

Amit Uniyal is a former left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder who played for Punjab. He has significant coaching and selection experience from his time with Chandigarh since 2017.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka Punjab Cricket
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