Shubman Gill’s Team Undergoes Major Coaching Shake-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab cricket revamped coaching staff ahead of 2026-27 season.

Previous coaching staff departed; new appointments now confirmed.

Amit Uniyal appointed head coach, leading the new team.

Shubman Gill New Coaching Staff: While Shubman Gill is currently leading India on their Sri Lanka tour, significant changes have taken place in his domestic setup back home. Punjab have completely revamped their coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season. The shake-up comes as Gill prepares for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, scheduled to begin on August 15. The India captain's involvement with Punjab remains an important part of his domestic cricket journey, but the team will now enter the new season under a fresh coaching structure.

Punjab Replace Entire Coaching Team

Punjab have parted ways with their previous coaching group, which included head coach Sandeep Sharma, batting coach Uday Kaul, bowling coach Gagandeep Singh and fielding coach Sandeep Sanwal.

The state association has subsequently brought in a new team to oversee the squad.

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Amit Uniyal has been appointed head coach, while TP Singh will take charge of the batting department.

Harmeet Singh has been named the new bowling coach, with Manish Sharma assuming responsibility for fielding.

The overhaul represents a significant change in direction for Punjab as they prepare for another domestic campaign and look to build a stronger structure around their players.

Amit Uniyal Takes Charge As Head Coach

The new head coach brings both playing and coaching experience to the role.

Uniyal, a left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder, represented Punjab during his playing career and appeared in 28 first-class matches.

He collected 91 wickets in those games at an average of 29.94. Uniyal also featured in 46 List A matches and played four T20s, including two appearances for Rajasthan Royals during the 2009 IPL.

His experience did not end with his playing career. Uniyal has been involved with Chandigarh's coaching and selection setup since 2017, giving him considerable exposure to domestic cricket administration and player development.

He served as Chandigarh's assistant coach during the 2020-21 season before taking over as chairman of selectors last season.

Punjab will now hope the new coaching combination can provide a fresh direction ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

For Gill, meanwhile, the immediate focus remains on his leadership responsibilities with India as the Test series against Sri Lanka gets underway.