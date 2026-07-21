WATCH: Sikandar Raza Issues Bold Warning To India Ahead Of T20 Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Both teams are in transition, ensuring an exciting series.

Zimbabwe vs India T20Is: Zimbabwe T20 international captain Sikandar Raza has refused to label India as the absolute, clear-cut favorites for the upcoming three-match T20 series. Ahead of the opening clash, Raza sent out a strong message, declaring that both teams stand an equal chance of coming out on top in what promises to be a highly competitive and thrilling battle.

The upcoming three-match T20I series kicks off on Thursday, with Zimbabwe determined to put up a fiery fight on home turf. They aim to capitalize on India's current vulnerability following Team India's recent struggles on their white-ball tours.

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India's Struggles In Recent White-Ball Tours

Team India enters this series desperately searching for a turnaround after experiencing a tough string of results. The Indian side suffered a 0-2 series whitewash in a two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast.

Things went from bad to worse during their tour of England. Under the leadership of new captain Shreyas Iyer, India was comprehensively beaten 4-0 in the five-match T20I series. Their misery was compounded when the Shubman Gill-led side went on to lose the subsequent ODI series against England by a 1-2 margin.

Sikandar Raza Expresses Full Confidence In Zimbabwe

Speaking in an interview with Star Sports, Sikandar Raza voiced immense faith in his team's capabilities.

"In this series, both nations have an equal chance. But one thing I can say with absolute confidence is that Zimbabwe has been playing consistently good and entertaining cricket. Because of that, this series will be extremely exciting," Raza stated.

Another exciting challenge awaits Team India! 🇮🇳



Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza is excited for the upcoming series against India and believes fans are in for an entertaining contest! 👊🔥#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/6iyXDzZbLn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 21, 2026

Zimbabwe's Giant-Killing Form In Recent Times

Raza’s bold claims are backed up by impressive on-field results. Earlier this year, during the T20 World Cup in Colombo, Zimbabwe pulled off a massive upset by defeating powerhouses Australia by 23 runs. That shocking defeat knocked Australia straight out of the tournament during the group stage.

Furthermore, Zimbabwe's confidence is at an all-time high, having already registered impressive victories against establish subcontinental teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in recent months.

Both Teams Undergoing Transition Phases

The 39-year-old veteran all-rounder, who has represented Zimbabwe in 136 T20 Internationals, emphasized that neither side holds a clear upper hand.

Raza noted that Team India is currently navigating a transition period with several young faces in the squad. Similarly, the Chevrons are also introducing fresh changes to their lineup. Because both sides are evolving, Raza reiterated that fans should not expect a one-sided series.

Complete Match Schedule Details

1st T20I: Thursday, July 23, 2026

2nd T20I: Saturday, July 25, 2026

3rd T20I: Sunday, July 26, 2026

(All matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club ground)