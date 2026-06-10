‘Should I Try This?’: David Warner Shares Ram Charan’s Peddi Dance Move On Instagram Story

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer David Warner shared Ram Charan's 'Peddi' dance clip.

He polled fans, asking if he should attempt the steps.

A 95% fan vote encouraged Warner to learn the moves.

David Warner Peddi Instagram Story: Australian cricketer David Warner is well known for his batting skills and exceptional performances on the cricket ground, but he is also widely recognised on social media for his love towards Indian cinema. Whether it is recreating dance hook steps of actors or dubbing famous dialogues, the cricketer has built a witty and fun image for himself among fans. Recently, actor Ram Charan has been receiving a lot of praise for his dance moves in the movie Peddi. Warner has always kept an eye on South Indian cinema, whether it is Allu Arjun from Pushpa or Ram Charan from Peddi, embraced their hook steps and dialogues quite well.

David Warner On Peddi’s Famous Dance Move

David Warner's Instagram story for Ram Charan & Peddi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/85KAfKmKMo June 10, 2026

The Aussie cricketer took to Instagram and posted a Story of Ram Charan performing a step from Peddi’s song Chikri Chikri. On his Instagram story, he also asked fans through a poll, “Do you think I should try this?”

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In the next story, he also posted the results of the poll, where a huge majority of the audience, 95%, voted yes.

“Results are in!! I guess I best start practicing” Warner responded to the poll.

David Warner’s Other Videos

David Warner has been a huge fan of South Indian cinema. Whether it is Pushpa 2’s famous dialogue “Jhukega Nahi” or the iconic Srivalli step, he has recreated many of them and shared videos on social media.

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Indian audiences, along with celebrities themselves, love the cricketer for his strong connection with Indian cinema and even Indian food.

His family are also quite involved in his social media content, as his three daughters often appear in his videos. Now that Warner has posted the story, it will be interesting to watch whether he actually grooves to Ram Charan’s new song.

David Warner has retired from all forms of international cricket. His career officially ended after Australia’s exit from the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024.