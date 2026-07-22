Rahul Gandhi described India's education system as a
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'Education System Is Rigged': Rahul Claims 152 Paper Leaks In 10 Years, Not One Person Punished
Claiming he was not making the charge lightly, Rahul Gandhi said 152 examination papers had been leaked over the past 10 years, averaging nearly one leak every month.
- Gandhi claims India's education system rigged, citing 152 exam leaks.
- Paper leaks stressed millions of students; zero convictions reported.
- Gandhi demanded Minister's resignation, accountability, and PM's apology.
Before You Go
NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Rahul Gandhi's primary criticism of India's education system?
How many exam papers have been leaked in the past decade?
According to Rahul Gandhi, 152 examination papers have been leaked over the past 10 years. This averages out to nearly one leak every month.
What were Rahul Gandhi's three demands concerning the education system issues?
He demanded the Education Minister's resignation, accountability for those who committed brutality against students, and an apology from the Prime Minister for injustices.
Have there been any convictions for the widespread paper leaks?
The article states that despite 152 paper leaks occurring over the last decade, there have been zero convictions for these incidents.
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