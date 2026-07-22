Fresh violence erupted as protests turned tense, with protesters allegedly attacking the police. In response, police used tear gas shells and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
Jantar Mantar Protest Escalates, Police Fire Tear Gas Amid Fresh Clashes
According to the information available, protesters allegedly attacked the police, following which the police used tear gas shells and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
- Violence erupted at Jantar Mantar, protests turned tense.
- Police used tear gas, lathicharge, injuring NSUI workers.
- Supreme Court declined urgent hearing on Delhi student protests.
Before You Go
NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff
Frequently Asked Questions
What led to the fresh violence at Jantar Mantar?
Who was injured during the clashes at Jantar Mantar?
Workers from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Congress Seva Dal were injured in the latest round of clashes. No further details on the number or extent of their injuries were immediately available.
Did the Supreme Court intervene regarding the student protests?
No, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in a matter related to the student protests in Delhi. A lawyer's request for an urgent hearing was refused, with the Chief Justice remarking it was 'time waste'.
Why did the Supreme Court refuse to hear the matter about the protests?
The Supreme Court refused because the issues raised, such as the alleged NEET paper leak, are already under its consideration. Challenges to police action against protesters are being heard by the Delhi High Court.