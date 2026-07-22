Jantar Mantar Protest Escalates, Police Fire Tear Gas Amid Fresh Clashes

Fresh violence broke out at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday as protests turned tense once again.

According to the information available, protesters allegedly attacked the police, following which the police used tear gas shells and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

NSUI, Seva Dal Workers Injured

The latest round of clashes left workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Congress Seva Dal injured.

Jantar Mantar



Unrest and Stone Pelting.



22.7.2026 pic.twitter.com/0X627wuZo4 — Shivank Mishra (@shivank_8mishra) July 22, 2026

No further details on the number of injured or the extent of their injuries were immediately available.

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Fresh Unrest During Ongoing Protest

The confrontation marks another escalation at the Jantar Mantar protest site, where tensions flared again after fresh clashes erupted between protesters and the police.

Police responded by firing tear gas shells and carrying out a lathicharge after protesters allegedly attacked personnel at the site.

Supreme Court Terms This 'Time Waste'

Previously, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in a matter related to the student protests in Delhi after a lawyer sought an urgent hearing, alleging that the students' demands were justified and questioning the police action.

During the mentioning before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the lawyer raised the alleged NEET paper leak and sought the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the medical entrance examination.

The bench refused to entertain the request, with the Chief Justice remarking, "You are wasting your and our time."

Bench Says Issues Already Being Heard

The alleged NEET paper leak is already under consideration before the Supreme Court, which has sought responses from the Centre and the National Testing Agency on measures to improve the examination system.

The lawyer's submissions largely echoed issues that are already pending before the apex court, while his challenge to the alleged police action against protesters concerns a matter currently being heard by the Delhi High Court.

The bench indicated that the issues raised did not warrant fresh intervention.

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