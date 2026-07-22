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English NewsNewsJantar Mantar Protest Escalates, Police Fire Tear Gas Amid Fresh Clashes

Jantar Mantar Protest Escalates, Police Fire Tear Gas Amid Fresh Clashes

According to the information available, protesters allegedly attacked the police, following which the police used tear gas shells and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey, Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Violence erupted at Jantar Mantar, protests turned tense.
  • Police used tear gas, lathicharge, injuring NSUI workers.
  • Supreme Court declined urgent hearing on Delhi student protests.

Fresh violence broke out at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday as protests turned tense once again.

According to the information available, protesters allegedly attacked the police, following which the police used tear gas shells and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

NSUI, Seva Dal Workers Injured

The latest round of clashes left workers of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Congress Seva Dal injured.

No further details on the number of injured or the extent of their injuries were immediately available.

ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk Ready To End Hunger Strike If Govt Assures No Action Against Protesting Students

Fresh Unrest During Ongoing Protest

The confrontation marks another escalation at the Jantar Mantar protest site, where tensions flared again after fresh clashes erupted between protesters and the police.

Police responded by firing tear gas shells and carrying out a lathicharge after protesters allegedly attacked personnel at the site.

Supreme Court Terms This 'Time Waste'

Previously, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in a matter related to the student protests in Delhi after a lawyer sought an urgent hearing, alleging that the students' demands were justified and questioning the police action.

During the mentioning before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the lawyer raised the alleged NEET paper leak and sought the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the medical entrance examination.

The bench refused to entertain the request, with the Chief Justice remarking, "You are wasting your and our time."

Bench Says Issues Already Being Heard

The alleged NEET paper leak is already under consideration before the Supreme Court, which has sought responses from the Centre and the National Testing Agency on measures to improve the examination system.

The lawyer's submissions largely echoed issues that are already pending before the apex court, while his challenge to the alleged police action against protesters concerns a matter currently being heard by the Delhi High Court.

The bench indicated that the issues raised did not warrant fresh intervention.

ALSO READ: Nadda Responds To Rahul Gandhi’s ‘150 Paper Leaks’ Charge, Says Govt Will Investigate

Before You Go

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the fresh violence at Jantar Mantar?

Fresh violence erupted as protests turned tense, with protesters allegedly attacking the police. In response, police used tear gas shells and resorted to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Who was injured during the clashes at Jantar Mantar?

Workers from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Congress Seva Dal were injured in the latest round of clashes. No further details on the number or extent of their injuries were immediately available.

Did the Supreme Court intervene regarding the student protests?

No, the Supreme Court declined to intervene in a matter related to the student protests in Delhi. A lawyer's request for an urgent hearing was refused, with the Chief Justice remarking it was 'time waste'.

Why did the Supreme Court refuse to hear the matter about the protests?

The Supreme Court refused because the issues raised, such as the alleged NEET paper leak, are already under its consideration. Challenges to police action against protesters are being heard by the Delhi High Court.

Published at : 22 Jul 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Tear Gas Breaking News ABP Live CJP Protest Fresh Clashes At Jantar Mantar
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