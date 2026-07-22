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English NewsSportsCricket'Not Scared': Watch Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika's Viral Insta Story On Student Protest

'Not Scared': Watch Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika's Viral Insta Story On Student Protest

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh shared a student protest video on Instagram as demonstrations continued in New Delhi.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ritika Sajdeh shared a NEET protest video on Instagram.
  • Video showed a 9-year-old protester speaking during demonstrations.
  • Demonstrators faced lathi-charge during a planned march.

Rohit Sharma Wife Insta Story: Ritika Sajdeh, wife of former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, has come under the spotlight after sharing a viral video connected to the ongoing student protests in New Delhi. The clip appeared on her official Instagram Story. Although Ritika did not add any personal remarks to the Story, the video itself has generated significant discussion online because of its subject matter. The Story was shared widely by social media users, drawing attention to the repost and sparking conversations among cricket fans and the wider online community.

Ritika Reposts Widely Shared Protest Clip

The video features a young boy, reportedly nine years old, speaking while participating in the demonstrations taking place in the national capital. During the interaction, the child says he joined the protest because he believes he is standing up for the country.

Ritika shared the clip with its original caption, which read:

"Not scared of lathis, inspired by bhagat singh: 9 y/o protester"

Read More: 'Tight Slap': Ravi Shastri Drops Brutal Remark Amid Rohit Sharma's Retirement Buzz

Protests Continue In Delhi

The repost comes amid ongoing protests in New Delhi after the NEET paper leak issue. On Monday, demonstrators were lathi-charged ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's planned march to Parliament.

The party had announced the protest to coincide with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, stating that the objective was to demand reforms in the education sector.

Authorities, however, maintained that no formal permission had been sought for the proposed procession, even though elaborate security arrangements had already been deployed around the protest route.

Neither Rohit Sharma nor Ritika Sajdeh has made any public statement regarding the protests beyond the Instagram Story.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ritika Sajdeh in the news?

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, is under the spotlight for sharing a viral video related to ongoing student protests in New Delhi on her Instagram Story. The repost has generated significant discussion online.

What content did Ritika Sajdeh share on her Instagram?

She shared a video featuring a 9-year-old boy participating in the New Delhi demonstrations. The video was captioned,

What are the protests in New Delhi about?

The protests in New Delhi are ongoing due to the NEET paper leak issue. Demonstrators, including the Cockroach Janta Party, are demanding reforms in the education sector.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ritika Sajdeh ROHIT SHARMA NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest
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