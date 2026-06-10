India vs England T20 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India vs England Women's T20 World Cup warm-up today.

Match live streams on JioHostar, TV broadcast on Star Sports.

India arrives confident; England seeks response after defeat.

IND vs ENG Women's T20 WC Warm-Up: India and England are set to face off in a key warm-up fixture on Wednesday as preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 enter the final stretch. With the tournament fast approaching, both sides will be keen to assess their combinations and build momentum before the competition officially begins. The match will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Although the result will not carry any bearing on the tournament standings, the encounter should provide valuable insights into two of the tournament's strongest contenders.

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Info

Fans across the globe can follow the action through multiple platforms. The match will be live streamed free of charge on ICC.tv and the official ICC YouTube channel.

Fans in India can catch the action on the JioHotstar app and website. The clash is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST today, that is June 10, 2026.

India vs England Women's T20: TV Broadcast

Fans in India can also watch the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match on television, on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

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Players To Watch Out For

India are expected to field a strong lineup featuring several of their biggest names. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur are all likely to be in focus as the team fine-tunes its plans for the tournament.

England, meanwhile, possess plenty of firepower of their own. The hosts will look towards experienced campaigners Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight, while Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey could also play crucial roles.

The Women in Blue arrive on the back of a confidence-boosting victory over West Indies in their opening warm-up outing, while the hosts will be aiming to respond after suffering a defeat against Australia.

More importantly, it offers players one final chance to sharpen their skills and gain valuable match practice before the stakes rise significantly in the tournament proper.