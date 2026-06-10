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HomeSportsCricketIndia vs England T20 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Today

India vs England T20 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Today

India and England's women's teams face-off in a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match. Here's when, where and how fans can watch live.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India vs England Women's T20 World Cup warm-up today.
  • Match live streams on JioHostar, TV broadcast on Star Sports.
  • India arrives confident; England seeks response after defeat.

IND vs ENG Women's T20 WC Warm-Up: India and England are set to face off in a key warm-up fixture on Wednesday as preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 enter the final stretch. With the tournament fast approaching, both sides will be keen to assess their combinations and build momentum before the competition officially begins. The match will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Although the result will not carry any bearing on the tournament standings, the encounter should provide valuable insights into two of the tournament's strongest contenders.

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming Info

Fans across the globe can follow the action through multiple platforms. The match will be live streamed free of charge on ICC.tv and the official ICC YouTube channel.

Fans in India can catch the action on the JioHotstar app and website. The clash is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST today, that is June 10, 2026.

India vs England Women's T20: TV Broadcast

Fans in India can also watch the India vs England Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match on television, on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

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Players To Watch Out For

India are expected to field a strong lineup featuring several of their biggest names. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur are all likely to be in focus as the team fine-tunes its plans for the tournament.

England, meanwhile, possess plenty of firepower of their own. The hosts will look towards experienced campaigners Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight, while Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey could also play crucial roles.

The Women in Blue arrive on the back of a confidence-boosting victory over West Indies in their opening warm-up outing, while the hosts will be aiming to respond after suffering a defeat against Australia.

More importantly, it offers players one final chance to sharpen their skills and gain valuable match practice before the stakes rise significantly in the tournament proper.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the upcoming match between India and England Women's teams?

This match is a warm-up fixture for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Both teams will use it to assess combinations and build momentum before the tournament officially begins.

When and where will the India vs England Women's warm-up match be played?

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 2:30 PM IST. It will be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

How can fans watch the IND vs ENG Women's T20 WC warm-up match?

Globally, the match will be live-streamed free on ICC.tv and the official ICC YouTube channel. In India, fans can watch on the JioHotstar app/website or the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Which key players should fans look out for in the warm-up match?

India is expected to field Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur. England's lineup will feature experienced players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone, and Alice Capsey.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana T20 World Cup Women's T20 World Cup Harmanpreet Kaur Women’s T20 World Cup
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