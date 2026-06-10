WATCH: Spider-Cam Crashes Onto Pitch During Football Match, Camera Operator Narrowly Escapes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spider-cam crashed during Hungary-Kazakhstan match, narrowly missing operator.

Fire damaged cable, caused system failure, temporarily halting play.

Play resumed safely; Hungary secured a 3-1 victory.

Hungary vs Kazakhstan Camera Crash: A frightening moment unfolded during the international friendly between Hungary and Kazakhstan after the spider-cam suspended above the pitch suddenly came crashing down, narrowly missing a camera operator stationed near the touchline. The incident occurred at the Nagyerdei Stadium, where the two nations were playing a warm-up fixture despite failing to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026. The broadcast camera system unexpectedly fell from a significant height and landed close to Hungary's technical area. Check it out:

🚨A camera fell onto the pitch at Hungary vs Kazakhstan tonight😳🇭🇺🇰🇿



🎥❌ pic.twitter.com/OZxv5NyOlW June 9, 2026

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, although the dramatic scenes forced a temporary halt in play.

Spider-Cam Failure Causes Mid-Match Scare

According to a BBC report, local Hungarian media indicated that the spider-cam began emitting smoke during the first half after one of the supporting cables was damaged by a fire.

The camera system, which had reportedly been hanging more than 20 metres above the playing surface, eventually lost support and plunged onto the field. It landed only a short distance away from a camera operator working near the sideline.

With safety checks required following the incident, officials paused proceedings and players took a drinks break in the 26th minute while stadium staff dealt with the situation.

The match later resumed without further issues, and thankfully nobody was harmed despite the potentially dangerous circumstances.

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Hungary Recover To Secure Comfortable Victory

Once play got back underway, Hungary overcame an early setback to claim a convincing 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan.

The visitors struck first and briefly threatened an upset, but Hungary dominated possession throughout the contest and steadily increased the pressure. Their persistence paid off shortly after the interval when captain Dominik Szoboszlai restored parity in the 52nd minute.

Kazakhstan's hopes suffered another blow when Maksim Samorodov was sent off in the 63rd minute, leaving his side with ten men.

Hungary capitalised on the advantage just four minutes later as Andras Schafer completed the turnaround. The hosts continued to dictate proceedings and eventually wrapped up the result in stoppage time through Robert Toth.

The statistics reflected Hungary's superiority, with the home side registering 20 shots compared to Kazakhstan's nine. While the victory provided a welcome boost ahead of future international commitments, the match will likely be remembered more for the alarming spider-cam malfunction than the football itself.