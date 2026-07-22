'Attack Ships In Hormuz And We'll Blow Up Bridges, Power Plants': Trump's Open Threat To Iran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US questions Iran's sincerity; Pakistan seeks diplomatic de-escalation.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the United States would strike Iranian infrastructure if Tehran attacked any ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on his social media platform, Trump said any Iranian attack using missiles, rockets, drones or other weapons would trigger US strikes on "one bridge or power plant", including facilities near the Iranian capital, Tehran. The warning comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, even as Washington says lower-level contacts with Iran continue despite doubts over Tehran's commitment to negotiations.

Trump's Fresh Warning

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz... the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," he wrote.

The remarks came as the US administration acknowledged that lower-level discussions with Iran had taken place in recent days, although Trump did not specify who was involved.

US Secretary of State and acting National Security Adviser Marco Rubio said Iran had made overtures but questioned Tehran's sincerity, alleging it had failed to honour commitments made under a memorandum of understanding.

Also Read: 'Iran Not Serious About Talks': Marco Rubio Warns Tehran Of Consequences

Conflict Intensifies

Trump's warning comes as the US and Iran continue exchanging military strikes across the region.

The United States has carried out attacks on Iran for an 11th consecutive day, with reported explosions near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, Tabriz and Chabahar.

Iran, meanwhile, claims it has launched retaliatory strikes against US military bases in Jordan and Bahrain. The escalation has pushed oil prices to around $94 a barrel, their highest level since early June.

Speaking at an ASEAN meeting in the Philippines, Rubio described Iran as "the troublemaker of the region" and warned that any attempt by Tehran to control shipping or impose tolls in the Strait of Hormuz would create a "very dangerous precedent" for global trade and freedom of navigation.

Diplomatic efforts are nevertheless continuing, with Pakistan recently hosting a senior Iranian official in an attempt to reduce tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding into a wider regional war.

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