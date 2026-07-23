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English NewsCitiesRajiv Chowk, Mandi House And Central Secretariat Among 16 Metro Station Closed Again

Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House And Central Secretariat Among 16 Metro Station Closed Again

The restrictions coincide with heightened security in central Delhi amid ongoing protests led by activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged NEET examination irregularities.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DMRC suspended entry/exit at 16 Delhi metro stations.
  • Security tightened across central Delhi due to ongoing protests.
  • Protests led by Sonam Wangchuk regarding NEET irregularities continue.
  • Interchange facilities remain operational at three key metro stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday suspended entry and exit at 16 metro stations across the national capital, citing "security reasons" amid heightened security arrangements in central Delhi.

In a post on X, the DMRC said the restrictions came into effect from 7.30 a.m. While commuters will not be allowed to enter or exit at the affected stations, interchange facilities will continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

The metro operator advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly, adding that normal entry and exit at the affected stations will resume only after further instructions.

16 Delhi Metro Stations Closed for Entry and Exit

The following stations have been closed for passenger entry and exit:

  1. Lok Kalyan Marg
  2. Rajiv Chowk
  3. Patel Chowk
  4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
  5. Barakhambha Road
  6. Supreme Court
  7. Seva Teerth
  8. Janpath
  9. Mandi House
  10. Central Secretariat
  11. ITO
  12. Delhi Gate
  13. Indraprastha
  14. Khan Market
  15. Jor Bagh
  16. Shivaji Stadium

Despite the restrictions, passengers can continue to use interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. No timeline has been announced for the restoration of normal access at the affected stations.

ALSO READ | Jantar Mantar Protest Escalates, Police Fire Tear Gas Amid Fresh Clashes

Security Tightened Across Central Delhi

The station closures come as security has been intensified across central Delhi amid the ongoing agitation led by activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demands for greater accountability in the education system.

Large contingents of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed around Parliament, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations. Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the New Delhi district.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest, Says ‘NEET Protest Shouldn’t Be Hijacked Politically’

Protests Continue After 'Sansad Chalo' March

The CJP protest entered another day on Thursday, with demonstrators continuing their sit-in at Jantar Mantar following Sunday's "Sansad Chalo" march, which witnessed clashes between protesters and police.

Against this backdrop, the DMRC has urged commuters to check travel updates before leaving for their destinations and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary. The metro operator said the restrictions would remain in place until further instructions are issued.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were 16 Delhi Metro stations closed for entry and exit?

The stations were closed due to

Which Delhi Metro stations are impacted by the entry and exit restrictions?

Sixteen stations are affected, including Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Indraprastha, and Khan Market, among others listed.

Can commuters still use interchange facilities at the affected metro stations?

Yes, passengers can continue to use interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat. This is permitted despite the entry and exit restrictions at these specific stations.

When will the affected Delhi Metro stations resume normal operations?

Normal entry and exit at the affected stations will resume only after further instructions. No specific timeline for the restoration of normal access has been announced.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Metro Station Closed DELHI NEWS Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest
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