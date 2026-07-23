Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House And Central Secretariat Among 16 Metro Station Closed Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMRC suspended entry/exit at 16 Delhi metro stations.

Security tightened across central Delhi due to ongoing protests.

Protests led by Sonam Wangchuk regarding NEET irregularities continue.

Interchange facilities remain operational at three key metro stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday suspended entry and exit at 16 metro stations across the national capital, citing "security reasons" amid heightened security arrangements in central Delhi.

In a post on X, the DMRC said the restrictions came into effect from 7.30 a.m. While commuters will not be allowed to enter or exit at the affected stations, interchange facilities will continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

The metro operator advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly, adding that normal entry and exit at the affected stations will resume only after further instructions.

16 Delhi Metro Stations Closed for Entry and Exit

The following stations have been closed for passenger entry and exit:

Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk Patel Chowk Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Barakhambha Road Supreme Court Seva Teerth Janpath Mandi House Central Secretariat ITO Delhi Gate Indraprastha Khan Market Jor Bagh Shivaji Stadium

Despite the restrictions, passengers can continue to use interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. No timeline has been announced for the restoration of normal access at the affected stations.

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Security Tightened Across Central Delhi

The station closures come as security has been intensified across central Delhi amid the ongoing agitation led by activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demands for greater accountability in the education system.

Large contingents of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed around Parliament, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations. Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the New Delhi district.

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Protests Continue After 'Sansad Chalo' March

The CJP protest entered another day on Thursday, with demonstrators continuing their sit-in at Jantar Mantar following Sunday's "Sansad Chalo" march, which witnessed clashes between protesters and police.

Against this backdrop, the DMRC has urged commuters to check travel updates before leaving for their destinations and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary. The metro operator said the restrictions would remain in place until further instructions are issued.