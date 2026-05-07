'Bit Of A Virus': Ricky Ponting's 'Unusual' Remark For PBKS After Shashank's Catch Blunders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunrisers Hyderabad reached IPL summit after defeating Punjab Kings.

Hyderabad posted 235 runs, aided by dropped catches.

Klaasen and Kishan's batting secured Hyderabad's dominant win.

Connolly's century was insufficient for Punjab's chase.

SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad ascended to the summit of the IPL 2026 table on Wednesday following a clinical 33-run victory over a wasteful Punjab Kings side. While Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan provided the batting fireworks, the story of the match remained Punjab’s deplorable fielding. The visitors dropped three regulation catches, allowing Hyderabad to post a formidable total of 235 for 4.

Profligacy At The Drop Of A Hat

Punjab Kings showed a total lack of discipline on a placid Hyderabad track. The Kishan-Klaasen duo were dropped thrice, and vice-captain Ishan Kishan survived a routine stumping chance bungled by Prabhsimran Singh.

Heinrich Klaasen continued his remarkable consistency with a 43-ball 69, while Ishan Kishan struck 55 off 32 balls. These missed opportunities proved unpardonable on a pitch that resembled a shirtfront for batsmen.

Ponting Refuses To Give Excuses

The veteran Yuzvendra Chahal was left high and dry by his teammates. Both Shashank Singh and Lockie Ferguson dropped sitters off his bowling, leaving the spinner visibly distraught and angry.

"It has been a bit of a virus for us. We have put a lot of catches down this season," coach Ricky Ponting told the broadcaster JioStar during the match.

Ponting specifically mentioned the struggles of Shashank Singh, who was returning from injury. He refused to blame the stadium lights for the lapses in concentration that cost his side the match.

"I am not going to give any excuses. When a catch like that comes, you have got to take it," the legendary Australian captain added during the mid-match chat.

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Sunrisers Batting Blitz

Before the middle-order assault, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head set the tone. Abhishek blasted 35 off just 13 balls, opening the floodgates for a total that included a staggering seventeen sixes.

Nitish Reddy also contributed a nice little cameo of 29 not out to beef up the score. Punjab’s frontline bowlers, Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh, struggled immensely, conceding a combined 104 runs.

Connolly’s Century In Vain

Cooper Connolly provided the only saving grace for the visitors. He struck a magnificent 107 not out off 59 balls, though Punjab were never truly in the contest after the powerplay.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins and Eshan Malinga proved too efficient for the Punjab lower order. Cummins took 2/34, while Malinga’s 21 dot balls effectively choked the momentum of the run chase.

Hyderabad now sits comfortably with 14 points. One more victory in their remaining three fixtures will take them to the magic figure of 16, which should be enough for a playoff spot.

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