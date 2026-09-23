'Hang Up My Boots': Billy Root Announces Retirement At 34, Shares Emotional Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Billy Root retires after 14-year professional cricket career.

He concludes his Glamorgan career at 2026 season's end.

Root secured four Glamorgan trophies for the club.

He also amassed nearly 5,000 runs for Glamorgan.

Billy Root has announced his retirement from professional cricket after a 14-year career, bringing an end to his journey in the game at the age of 34.

The younger brother of England star Joe Root shared the news on social media, saying he felt the time had come to “hang up my boots” and move on to the next chapter of his life.

Root will retire at the end of the 2026 season after spending the last seven years with Glamorgan. He began his professional career with Nottinghamshire before moving to the Welsh county.

Billy Root Calls Time On 14-Year Cricket Career

Root reflected on his career in an emotional retirement message, thanking the teammates, coaches, staff and supporters who stood by him through the highs and lows of professional cricket.

He also expressed gratitude towards his wife and family for the support and sacrifices they made throughout his playing career.

The 34-year-old said he would not change anything about his 14-year journey and was thankful for the opportunity to turn his childhood passion for cricket into a profession.

During his seven years with Glamorgan, Root came close to 5,000 runs for the club and was part of four trophy-winning campaigns. Two of those titles came in the One-Day Cup.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Root (@billyroot07)

Joe Root’s Younger Brother Had His Own Cricket Journey

While Billy Root shares his surname and family connection with one of England’s biggest cricket stars, he built his own career in county cricket.

He represented both Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan during his professional career, spending the majority of his time with the Welsh county.

Billy and Joe also shared a cricketing connection from a young age. The brothers played together at Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club before their respective careers developed.

Billy had a brief association with England cricket in 2013, when he served as the 12th man during a Test at Lord’s while representing the MCC Young Cricketers.

Root To Finish 2026 Season With Glamorgan

Glamorgan confirmed that Root will remain with the county until the conclusion of the 2026 season before officially ending his professional career.

His retirement marks the conclusion of a 14-year journey that saw him compete across county cricket and contribute to multiple trophy-winning campaigns.

While Joe Root went on to establish himself at the highest level of international cricket with England, Billy created his own path in the professional game, representing two counties and becoming an important part of Glamorgan’s recent history.