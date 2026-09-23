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English NewsSportsCricket'Hang Up My Boots': Billy Root Announces Retirement At 34, Shares Emotional Post

'Hang Up My Boots': Billy Root Announces Retirement At 34, Shares Emotional Post

The 34-year-old has announced his retirement from professional cricket after a 14-year career with Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Billy Root retires after 14-year professional cricket career.
  • He concludes his Glamorgan career at 2026 season's end.
  • Root secured four Glamorgan trophies for the club.
  • He also amassed nearly 5,000 runs for Glamorgan.

Billy Root has announced his retirement from professional cricket after a 14-year career, bringing an end to his journey in the game at the age of 34.

The younger brother of England star Joe Root shared the news on social media, saying he felt the time had come to “hang up my boots” and move on to the next chapter of his life.

Root will retire at the end of the 2026 season after spending the last seven years with Glamorgan. He began his professional career with Nottinghamshire before moving to the Welsh county.

Billy Root Calls Time On 14-Year Cricket Career

Root reflected on his career in an emotional retirement message, thanking the teammates, coaches, staff and supporters who stood by him through the highs and lows of professional cricket.

He also expressed gratitude towards his wife and family for the support and sacrifices they made throughout his playing career.

The 34-year-old said he would not change anything about his 14-year journey and was thankful for the opportunity to turn his childhood passion for cricket into a profession.

During his seven years with Glamorgan, Root came close to 5,000 runs for the club and was part of four trophy-winning campaigns. Two of those titles came in the One-Day Cup.

WATCH POST

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Bill Root (@billyroot07)

Joe Root’s Younger Brother Had His Own Cricket Journey

While Billy Root shares his surname and family connection with one of England’s biggest cricket stars, he built his own career in county cricket.

He represented both Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan during his professional career, spending the majority of his time with the Welsh county.

Billy and Joe also shared a cricketing connection from a young age. The brothers played together at Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club before their respective careers developed.

Billy had a brief association with England cricket in 2013, when he served as the 12th man during a Test at Lord’s while representing the MCC Young Cricketers.

Root To Finish 2026 Season With Glamorgan

Glamorgan confirmed that Root will remain with the county until the conclusion of the 2026 season before officially ending his professional career.

His retirement marks the conclusion of a 14-year journey that saw him compete across county cricket and contribute to multiple trophy-winning campaigns.

While Joe Root went on to establish himself at the highest level of international cricket with England, Billy created his own path in the professional game, representing two counties and becoming an important part of Glamorgan’s recent history.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Billy Root officially retire from professional cricket?

Billy Root will officially retire at the end of the 2026 season. He is concluding a 14-year career, having spent the last seven years with Glamorgan.

Which teams did Billy Root play for during his career?

Billy Root began his professional career with Nottinghamshire. He then spent the majority of his time, including his final seven years, playing for Glamorgan.

What were Billy Root's achievements with Glamorgan?

During his seven years with Glamorgan, Billy Root scored nearly 5,000 runs. He was also part of four trophy-winning campaigns, including two One-Day Cup titles.

What is Billy Root's relationship to Joe Root?

Billy Root is the younger brother of England cricket star Joe Root. They both played together at Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club early in their careers.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Joe Root County Cricket Glamorgan Nottinghamshire Cricket Retirement Billy Root Billy Root Retirement
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