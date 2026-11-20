Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shankaracharya proposes Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple's development as 'Kashi of Gujarat'.

Plan similar to Kashi Vishwanath discussed with Gujarat Chief Minister.

Emphasized renovation, expansion, and religious programs for spiritual significance.

Collective efforts from government, devotees needed for spiritual development.

Jagadguru Pujya Shri Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati Shankaracharya Swamiji, head of the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, has called for the development of Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple as the 'Kashi of Gujarat' or the 'Varanasi of Gujarat', on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Uttar Pradesh.

Swamiji said efforts should be undertaken to enhance the religious and spiritual significance of the temple and its surrounding areas through a comprehensive development plan. He noted that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi was being developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested a similar initiative for the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Development Plan Discussed With Gujarat CM

The Shankaracharya said discussions on the comprehensive development and enrichment of the temple premises had taken place with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel during his visit to Vadnagar for the Vishva Shanti Yagna.

He called for a special development plan to strengthen the temple's religious significance and make the area a prominent spiritual destination in Gujarat.

Temple Restoration, Religious Programmes Among Key Proposals

Swamiji emphasised that religious institutions should take the lead in organising activities to enhance the spiritual atmosphere and religious vibrancy of the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

He proposed expanding the temple precincts, undertaking renovation and restoration work, and organising various religious and cultural programmes.

Collective Efforts Needed For Spiritual Development

The Shankaracharya said the development of the temple and its surrounding region would require collective participation from devotees, local people, the Gujarat government and the Central government.

He stressed that efforts to advance the religious and spiritual importance of the region should go hand in hand with its ongoing overall development.