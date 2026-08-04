Ajit Agarkar Sends Clear Shami Selection Message Via Bumrah Replacement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nabi earned his spot with exceptional domestic bowling performances.

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee has delivered a firm and transparent message regarding the selection criteria for the Indian Test team. Following the injury to premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, the selectors named Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi as his replacement.

This decision once again sidelined veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami, signaling that past reputation alone will not guarantee a spot in the national side.

Auqib Nabi Replaces Injured Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka after failing his final medical assessment due to ongoing discomfort in his left knee. To fill the void created by India's lead pacer, the selection panel opted for young Jammu & Kashmir seam bowler Auqib Nabi. Nabi’s maiden call-up comes on the back of relentless performances in domestic cricket, where he has consistently troubled batters across multi-day formats.

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Mohammed Shami Overlooked Despite Impressive Ranji Numbers

The selection of Nabi over Mohammed Shami has reignited debate surrounding the veteran pacer’s international future. Shami did not rely on past laurels and actively participated in domestic cricket to prove his match fitness. Over his last seven Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal, Shami bowled 1,383 deliveries, taking 37 wickets at a remarkable average of 16.72. His spell included 50 maiden overs, three five-wicket hauls, and career-best First-Class figures of 8 for 90. Furthermore, Shami bowled over 260 first-class overs during the season and featured in 13 IPL 2026 matches for Lucknow Super Giants, claiming 12 wickets.

Selectors Prioritize Long-Format Fitness Over Legacy

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar previously addressed Shami's omission, explaining that the decision is rooted in fitness concerns rather than performance. The team management and medical experts believe Shami requires further workload management to handle the rigors of five-day Test matches, particularly after undergoing major ankle surgery and dealing with subsequent knee swelling. Consequently, the management views him as ready primarily for shorter formats like T20s until his full red-ball match endurance is established.

Auqib Nabi Earns Spot With Exceptional Domestic Campaign

While Shami’s exclusion remains a talking point, Auqib Nabi earned his place strictly on merit. Nabi was the standout bowler in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy season, picking up 60 wickets at an astonishing average of 12.56. Over the last two seasons, Nabi has amassed 104 wickets, making his inclusion a direct reward for top-tier domestic consistency.

Clear Road Ahead For Mohammed Shami's Test Comeback

The choice of Nabi makes it clear that the BCCI selection committee is committed to a performance-and-fitness-first policy. If Shami aims to regain his place in the Indian Test lineup, he will need to display complete physical fitness and outshine rising domestic talent in forthcoming red-ball tournaments, such as the Duleep Trophy.