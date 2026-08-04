Australia To Play 20 Test Matches In 12 Months, Including Five Against India

Test cricket may have taken a back seat in recent years due to the rapid rise of T20 cricket, but Australia are set for one of the busiest red-ball schedules in modern history. Between August 2026 and August 2027, the Australians will play 20 Test matches, including a blockbuster five-Test tour of India.

Historic Test against England

One of the highlights of Australia's packed calendar will be a one-off Test against England at home in March 2027. The fixture has been scheduled to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Test cricket, making it a landmark occasion in the sport's history.

Australia's Test schedule (August 2026-August 2027)

2 Tests vs Bangladesh (Home)

3 Tests vs South Africa (Away)

4 Tests vs New Zealand (Home)

5 Tests vs India (Away)

1 Test vs England (Home - 150th anniversary match)

5 Tests vs England (Away)

Five-Test challenge in India

Australia's biggest assignment during this period will come in January-March 2027, when they tour India for a five-match Test series. Playing an extended Test series in Indian conditions is expected to be one of the toughest challenges for the visitors. It will also be the first five-Test series between the two sides in India in many years, adding further significance to the contest.

IND-AUS Test Cricket Head-to-Head Record

The Test rivalry between Australia and India stands as one of cricket's most compelling contests. Since their first encounter during the 1947–48 series down under, the two cricketing giants have faced off 112 times in red-ball cricket.

Overall Test Record

Total Matches Played: 112

Australia Wins: 48

India Wins: 33

Draws: 30

Home & Away Breakdown

In Australia: Australia holds a commanding lead at home, winning 31 of the 57 Tests played on Aussie soil, while India has registered 10 historic victories.

In India: India leads the home record, claiming 23 victories out of 54 matches played, compared to Australia's 14 wins.

Neutral Venues: Australia won the sole neutral venue encounter - the 2023 WTC Final at The Oval, London.

Australia leads the overall tally, but India's back-to-back series triumphs in Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21) marked a historic shift in the rivalry.