Women In Marriage-Like Live-In Relationships Can Seek Protection: SC

In a landmark judgment acknowledging evolving social norms, the Supreme Court has ruled that women in long-term live-in relationships that are "in the nature of marriage" can seek protection under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), even if the couple is not legally married. The court, however, clarified that this interpretation is limited to proceedings under Section 498A and will not automatically apply to other criminal or civil laws.

The bench observed that Section 498A was introduced as a welfare provision to safeguard women from cruelty within domestic relationships, and its purpose should not be restricted solely to legally married couples.

"When the objective of Section 498A was to provide protection against harassment by the husband or in-laws through wilful conduct causing mental or physical injury, then to say that such harassment can only occur after marriage would be an oversimplification," the court said.

The judges noted that the law must adapt to changing societal realities, pointing out that long-term live-in relationships have become increasingly common, particularly in urban India.

The court said the existence of a formal marriage does not have a direct bearing on the purpose of the provision, which is to prevent cruelty within a shared household.

Protection for Marriage-Like Live-In Relationships

According to the ruling, Section 498A can be invoked in live-in relationships that qualify as being "in the nature of marriage", where the intention to marry forms an integral part of the relationship.

The court clarified that the protection is meant only for relationships between consenting adults that resemble a marital union. It will not extend to casual or purely romantic relationships that lack the characteristics of a shared domestic life similar to marriage.

It also made it clear that the woman seeking protection will have to establish that the relationship was genuinely akin to marriage and not merely a casual live-in arrangement or a romantic relationship.

'Cruelty Does Not Check at the Door'

Highlighting the intent behind the law, the Supreme Court observed that cruelty affects women irrespective of their marital status if they are living in a shared domestic setup.

"If a woman is in a domestic setup even prior to marriage, which is increasingly a reality today, the protection given to a married woman should also be extended to her," the bench said.

In one of its key observations, the court remarked: "Cruelty, any which way, does not check at the door whether the house it enters is that of a married woman or not. Once it enters, its propensity to destroy is aggravated."

Interpretation Restricted to Section 498A

The Supreme Court emphasised that the expanded interpretation applies only to Section 498A of the IPC and should not be treated as a precedent for extending similar protection under other statutory provisions.

The ruling broadens the scope of legal safeguards against domestic cruelty by recognising changing household structures while ensuring that only genuine marriage-like live-in relationships qualify for protection under the provision.