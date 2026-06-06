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HomeSportsCricketTeam India Squad Announced: Check Squads For Ireland, England, Asian Games & Sri Lanka Tour

Team India Squad Announced: Check Squads For Ireland, England, Asian Games & Sri Lanka Tour

Team India Squad For Ireland & England: BCCI has announced India's T20I squads for tours of Ireland & England. Shreyas Iyer replaces Suryakumar Yadav as captain; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picked.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer takes T20 captaincy for Ireland, England tours.
  • Same 16-player squad announced for both European tours.
  • Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns historic spot in touring squad.
  • Bumrah rested; pace attack emphasized for Ireland and England.

Team India Squad For Ireland & England: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has formally announced four distinct national squads following a marathon selection committee meeting at the headquarters in Mumbai. The administrative body has confirmed the travelling rosters for the upcoming T20 International tours of Ireland and England, the Asian Games campaign, and India A's red-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

Major Captaincy Transition Confirmed

The absolute biggest talking point from the high-stakes selection briefing is that Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer has officially replaced Suryakumar Yadav as India's new T20I captain. The strategic change marks a complete overhaul of the shortest format's leadership structure moving forward.

The international summer starts with two T20 Internationals against Ireland in Belfast from June 26, immediately followed by a comprehensive five-match T20I series against England commencing on July 1.

India Squad For Ireland T20Is

The national selection panel named a highly dynamic fourteen-member squad for the brief opening leg of the European tour, balancing proven international experience with explosive younger batting talent.

India Squad For Ireland: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana.

India Squad For England T20Is

For the more rigorous five-match assignment in England, the selectors opted to retain the core fourteen-man group while adding two vital bowling options to bolster the white-ball attack.

India Squad For England: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

India Squad For Asian Games

In an unexpected move, the selectors chose a formidable seventeen-man contingent for the continental event, adding premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to the core structure while naming Tilak Varma as vice-captain.

India Squad For Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

India A Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

Simultaneously, the administrators named a separate red-ball squad for a development tour. India A’s highly anticipated multi-day campaign in Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin from June 25 onwards.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel will lead the secondary side, which features several prominent domestic standout performers looking to stake a claim for senior red-ball consideration.

India A Squad For Sri Lanka: Dhruv Jurel (Captain/Wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, N Jagadeesan, Aman Khan, Shaik Rasheed, Zeeshan Ansari.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as the new captain for Team India's T20I squad?

Shreyas Iyer takes immediate control of the national twenty-over line-up, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. Tilak Varma will serve as his official deputy for the tour.

Is the squad uniform for both the Ireland and England tours?

Yes, the national selection committee decided to maintain complete structural continuity. The same sixteen players have been selected to represent the nation across both European tours.

Why was Suryakumar Yadav replaced as captain?

Suryakumar Yadav was replaced due to a restrictive run of individual form domestically. The selection panel made this change as a decisive break from recent leadership structures.

Are there any new or notable inclusions in the squad?

Yes, fifteen-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been formally included in the senior touring contingent. This decision rewards his record-breaking performances.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut Shreyas Iyer T20 Captain India Squad For England 2026 India Vs Ireland T20 Squad Ajit Agarkar Press Conference Updates India Squad For Ireland India Squad For England India Squad For Asian Games
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