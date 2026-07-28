Babar Azam's Big Condition To Return As Pakistan Test Captain Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Selectors promised Babar full captaincy if Test team performs well.

Babar Azam, one of Pakistan’s premier batters, has reportedly laid down a major condition before agreeing to take over the Test captaincy of the national cricket team. Following a tumultuous period marked by leadership shifts and poor red-ball results under incumbent skipper Shan Masood, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors turned back to Babar.

However, the star batsman made it clear that he would only accept the Test captaincy if he was eventually granted leadership across all three formats Tests, ODIs, and T20Is once again.

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Selectors Approach Babar Amid Test Struggles

PCB’s decision to approach Babar Azam came after Shan Masood faced severe criticism for a string of dismal results in red-ball cricket. Under Masood's tenure, Pakistan suffered 12 defeats out of 16 Tests since December 2023.

Realizing the lack of viable alternatives, two selectors met with Babar on July 5 to discuss taking over the Test leadership. Before approaching Babar, the selectors had reportedly reached out to all-rounder Salman Agha, who politely declined the offer to avoid taking charge of a side struggling with a lack of cohesion and performance.

All-Format Captaincy Condition

During the meeting with selectors, Babar explicitly stated his desire to serve as the sole, all-format captain of Pakistan. He had previously stepped down from all three leadership roles in November 2023 when he was offered captaincy in only one format following Pakistan's early exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Taking Babar's condition into consideration, the selectors informed him that if the Test team performs well during their upcoming five-Test cycle against the West Indies and England, he will be officially restored as the captain across all three formats.

Current Captaincy Dynamics And Future Outlook

The decision to offer Babar full leadership directly impacts the current white-ball captains. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi currently leads the ODI team, while Salman Agha has been struggling with his form and defensive tactics as T20I captain, especially following Pakistan's early departure from the T20 World Cup after losses to India and England.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali noted that plans are already in motion to replace Salman in T20Is, with Babar set to regain control. Moreover, analysts and sources indicate that Babar is expected to lead Pakistan as the all-format captain in the upcoming ODI World Cup next year.