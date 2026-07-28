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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI Announces India Test Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

BCCI Announces India Test Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

Jasprit Bumrah and batter Sai Sudharsan have been named in the squad, though their participation remains subject to final fitness clearances from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 09:59 AM (IST)

Experienced spin-all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made his comeback to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka. Jadeja's inclusion provides a big boost to India's slow-bowling unit for subcontinental conditions after he successfully recovered from a tennis elbow injury sustained during IPL 2026.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the 15-player contingent led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul named as vice-captain.

India's squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

Players who have * after their name means: Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI CoE.

India's tour of Sri Lanka will begin with a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7, before the action shifts to the two-match Test series. The first Test will be played in Galle from August 15-19, while the second and final Test is scheduled in Colombo from August 23-27.

Jasprit Bumrah and batter Sai Sudharsan have been named in the squad, though their participation remains subject to final fitness clearances from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Maiden Call-Up: Off-spinner Saransh Jain earned his first Test call-up, providing depth alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar in the spin department as Washington Sundar is unavailable for the series opener. Saransh is an experienced Madhya Pradesh all-rounder with 131 wickets in First-Class cricket. He earned his place in the squad after delivering strong performances for India A during the recent series against Sri Lanka A.

Pace Attack: Jasprit Bumrah leads a fast-bowling unit that includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar.

In a press release, the BCCI said: "The Men's Selection Committee has selected India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the series, the team will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting on 7 August."

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
India VS Sri Lanka Ravindra Jadeja India Test Squad For Sri Lanka
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