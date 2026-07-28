BCCI Announces India Test Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

Experienced spin-all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has made his comeback to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka. Jadeja's inclusion provides a big boost to India's slow-bowling unit for subcontinental conditions after he successfully recovered from a tennis elbow injury sustained during IPL 2026.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the 15-player contingent led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul named as vice-captain.

India's squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

Players who have * after their name means: Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI CoE.

India's tour of Sri Lanka will begin with a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7, before the action shifts to the two-match Test series. The first Test will be played in Galle from August 15-19, while the second and final Test is scheduled in Colombo from August 23-27.

Jasprit Bumrah and batter Sai Sudharsan have been named in the squad, though their participation remains subject to final fitness clearances from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Maiden Call-Up: Off-spinner Saransh Jain earned his first Test call-up, providing depth alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar in the spin department as Washington Sundar is unavailable for the series opener. Saransh is an experienced Madhya Pradesh all-rounder with 131 wickets in First-Class cricket. He earned his place in the squad after delivering strong performances for India A during the recent series against Sri Lanka A.

Pace Attack: Jasprit Bumrah leads a fast-bowling unit that includes Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar.

In a press release, the BCCI said: "The Men's Selection Committee has selected India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the series, the team will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting on 7 August."