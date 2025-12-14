Babar Azam Flops Big Time In Big Bash League 2025-26 Debut - WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBabar Azam Flops Big Time In Big Bash League 2025-26 Debut - WATCH

Babar Azam’s debut had been highly anticipated in both Pakistan and Australia, following his signing with the Sydney Sixers.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistani star Babar Azam made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut for the Sydney Sixers, but his first outing failed to live up to expectations.

Opening the innings against Perth Scorchers, Babar managed just 2 runs off 5 balls before being dismissed while attempting a big shot.

The rain-affected match saw the Sixers struggle, finishing with a modest 113 runs in 11 overs.

Rain-Interrupted Start

The opening match of BBL 2025-26 season was reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain.

Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sydney Sixers batted first but got off to a poor start. Opening partner Daniel Hughes was dismissed without scoring, while Babar couldn’t build momentum. Jack Edwards played the innings of the match for Sydney, scoring a blistering 46 off 21 balls.

Daniel Hughes and Babar Azam opened the innings for the Sixers, but the start was disastrous. Hughes was dismissed in the first over without scoring, leaving Babar to stabilize the innings.

Babar initially defended cautiously but soon began attempting aggressive shots. On the second over, he played a lofted shot that just avoided a fielder.

In the third over, bowled by Brodie Couch, Babar tried another big shot using his feet, taking 2 runs, but it was a clear sign he was playing wildly rather than building an innings. Unfortunately, on the fifth ball of the same over, Babar’s risky stroke ended his innings as he was caught out, scoring only 2 runs.

Babar’s Big Bash Journey Begins

Babar Azam’s debut had been highly anticipated in both Pakistan and Australia, following his signing with the Sydney Sixers.

Known for his consistency in international cricket, Babar’s T20 form has often been under scrutiny, particularly his strike rate of 128 in T20 Internationals, which some analysts cite as a reason for his occasional omission from Pakistan’s squad.

Despite the flop, Babar’s arrival in the BBL marks a high-profile addition to the tournament, and fans will be eager to see if he can bounce back in the coming matches.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
