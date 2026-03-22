WATCH: Babar Azam’s Eid Cooking Video Sparks Buzz After T20 World Cup Struggles

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Babar Azam Cooking Video: Following a disappointing outing with the bat for Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, batsman Babar Azam has found himself in the spotlight for an entirely different reason, his culinary skills. The former Pakistan captain was recently seen celebrating Eid al-Fitr in a more personal and relaxed setting, swapping cricket gear for kitchen utensils. A video of him preparing sheer khurma, a traditional sweet dish made with dates and milk, has quickly gone viral across social media platforms. Check it out:

Babar Azam showcasing his cooking skills for Eid al-Fitr. ✨ pic.twitter.com/OhSqGri1ye March 21, 2026

While many appreciated the lighter moment, others used the opportunity to criticise his recent form.

A Tough Tournament For Pakistan’s Star Batter

Babar’s performance in the T20 World Cup left much to be desired. Pakistan’s campaign ended in the Super 8 stage, falling short of expectations. Across six matches, he managed just 91 runs in four innings, failing to register a single half-century during the tournament.

For a player of his calibre, the numbers were underwhelming and drew scrutiny from fans and analysts alike. His struggles with the bat became a focal point as Pakistan exited the competition earlier than hoped.

The star batsman is currently on a break from competitive cricket. An injury ruled him out of Pakistan’s ODI series against Bangladesh, which they lost 2-1. With time away from the game, Babar appears to be focusing on rest and personal moments, including festive celebrations with family.

A Record That Still Speaks Volumes

Despite the recent dip in form, Babar Azam’s overall record in T20 Internationals remains exceptional.

He continues to be one of the most prolific batters in the format. In 145 T20I matches, he has accumulated 4,596 runs in 136 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 38.94 and a strike rate of 128.02.

His tally includes 39 half-centuries and three centuries, a testament to his consistency and class over the years. While the latest tournament may not have gone his way, his long-term achievements underline his stature in world cricket.