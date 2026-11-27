Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma reclaims Mumbai Indians captaincy for upcoming IPL 2027.

Five-time IPL winner returns, boasting impressive 56.32% win record.

Hardik Pandya's trade to Punjab Kings facilitated Rohit Sharma's return.

Rohit Sharma has returned to Mumbai Indians' captaincy ahead of IPL 2027, bringing one of the most successful leadership records in the tournament back into focus. The franchise has handed the reins to a five-time IPL-winning captain, set to lead the side after a troubling season. His numbers underline the scale of his experience, with impressive figures and multiple titles. As he prepares for another stint at the helm, here's a look at how Rohit Sharma has done as captain in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma IPL Captaincy Stats

Rohit Sharma started his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers, but was made captain for the first time at MI.

Matches As Captain: 158

Wins: 89

Losses: 69

Win Percentage: 56.32%

Read More: Rohit Sharma Named Mumbai Indians Captain Again Ahead Of IPL 2027

The figures provide a snapshot of a captain who has spent several seasons (2013 to 2023 until now) at the centre of the IPL's biggest contenders.

As already mentioned, he has led Mumbai to five IPL titles and even a Champions League T20 triumph.

His return to the MI leadership role will put that experience back in the spotlight as the franchise looks towards the 2027 campaign.

How Rohit Sharma Returned To MI Captaincy

Rohit first became Mumbai Indians captain midway through the 2013 season.

He made an immediate impact, guiding the franchise to its maiden IPL title that year. Under his leadership, MI went on to establish themselves as the competition's joint-most successful team.

The leadership change came two seasons ago, when Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit after moving from Gujarat Titans in a trade deal.

He arrived with a strong record, having guided GT to the title in their debut season before taking them to the final again the following year.

However, his stint at MI began with the franchise finishing tenth on the table. Although MI bounced back to reach the Playoffs in 2025, they slipped to ninth in 2026.

Pandya has since been traded to Punjab Kings, paving the way for Rohit's return.