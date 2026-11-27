Rohit Sharma was reappointed as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of IPL 2027. The team announced it on November 27, 2026, with a short video.
Rohit Sharma Named Mumbai Indians Captain Again Ahead Of IPL 2027
Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in Mumbai Indians' IPL history, having led the franchise to multiple titles.
- Rohit Sharma reappointed Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027.
- He previously led team to five IPL titles.
- Hardik Pandya's captaincy tenure saw poor team performance.
Rohit Sharma MI Captain: Mumbai Indians have reappointed Rohit Sharma as captain. The 'Hitman' first took charge of the franchise midway through IPL 2013 and led them to their first title. Two seasons ago, he was replaced by Hardik Pandya, who joined from Gujarat Titans via a trade deal. However, the move wasn't particularly popular with a section of fans, many of whom booed Pandya at stadiums throughout the 2024 season. With him now traded to Punjab Kings, MI's reins are back in familiar hands.
Rohit Sharma's IPL Legacy At MI
Smile, everybody smile 💙 #MumbaiIndians #CaptainRo https://t.co/YUqYZTQxu9— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 27, 2026
Mumbai Indians uploaded a short video, captioned, "Smile, everybody smile", to announce the reappointment of Rohit Sharma as their captain ahead of IPL 2027.
He has been a part of the tournament since its inception, but began his journey at the now defunct Deccan Chargers, even winning a title with that team in 2009.
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However, it was MI where Rohit truly established himself as a leader, guiding the franchise to five IPL trophies (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020), which is all the titles they have won till now.
Mumbai will now be hoping to achieve further success with their experienced captain back at the helm.
Why Rohit Sharma Is Back As MI Captain
As mentioned earlier, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit as captain of the Mumbai Indians just ahead of IPL 2024 after returning to the franchise through a trade deal.
He held promise, having guided GT to a title in their debut season, and then a final again the following year.
Unfortunately, things didn't go as one would have hoped. Pandya's three-year tenure began with MI finishing at the bottom of the table.
They did manage to reach the Playoffs in 2025, but slipped to second-last in 2026.
Hardik Pandya was recently traded to PBKS, with fast bowler Arshdeep Singh coming in. Many wondered if Suryakumar Yadav, someone who led India to a T20 World Cup, could be given the captaincy, but it was Rohit Sharma, who ultimately got his spot back.
Frequently Asked Questions
When was Rohit Sharma reappointed as Mumbai Indians captain?
Why was Rohit Sharma reappointed as MI captain?
Rohit Sharma was reappointed after Hardik Pandya, who replaced him, was traded to Punjab Kings. Pandya's tenure saw MI finish last in 2024 and second-last in 2026.
What is Rohit Sharma's captaincy record with Mumbai Indians?
Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020). These are all the titles the franchise has won to date.
Who did Rohit Sharma replace as captain of MI?
Rohit Sharma replaced Hardik Pandya, who had taken over as captain two seasons prior, ahead of IPL 2024. Pandya was subsequently traded to Punjab Kings.