Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma returns as MI captain with five titles.

MS Dhoni also holds five titles, most wins overall.

Gautam Gambhir led KKR to two IPL titles, third as mentor.

Most Successful IPL Captains: Rohit Sharma is set to lead Mumbai Indians once again after the franchise confirmed his return to captaincy ahead of IPL 2027. The former skipper has five titles to his name as MI captain, putting him level with Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni. Their identical trophy counts make the debate over the league's most successful captain particularly interesting. With win percentage serving as the deciding factor, here is a look at four captains who have made their mark on the IPL.

IPL Captains With Notable Records

1) MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni tops the list after guiding CSK to five IPL championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.

Across his captaincy career from 2008 to 2025, Dhoni led CSK in 235 matches, recording 136 victories. He remains the only captain to cross the 100-win mark in the tournament.

2) Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma shares Dhoni's tally of five IPL titles as captain, having led Mumbai Indians to championships in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

He also has another title from his playing days with Deccan Chargers in 2009. Rohit has captained MI in 158 matches, winning 87.

His return gives the franchise an opportunity to reunite with the leader behind its most successful period.

3) Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir enjoyed successful leadership spells with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders.

His biggest achievements came with KKR, whom he guided to IPL glory in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir captained 129 matches during his IPL career and registered 71 wins. His two-title record remains a significant part of KKR's history.

Read More: 'I Am Ready': Rohit Sharma's First Words After Becoming MI Captain Again

Moreover, it was only when Gambhir returned to KKR as mentor in 2024, that the franchise lifted its third title.

4) Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar earns a place on this list after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title in 2025.

RCB then went on to defend the championship under his leadership, making him only the third captain in IPL history to achieve the feat, after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, won 66 of the 143 matches in which he captained the team. Patidar has led the side for only two seasons, featuring in fewer than 30 matches as captain.

However, Bengaluru have won 20 of their 28 games under Patidar. Additionally, his two title-winning campaigns give an edge in this comparison.