Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma re-appointed Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027.

He expressed immense pride and emotional connection to team.

Held encouraging discussions with owners about upcoming season.

Rohit Sharma is looking forward to another chapter with Mumbai Indians after being handed the captaincy again ahead of IPL 2027. The franchise's decision brings its most successful skipper back into the leadership role, with the five-time champions hoping to make a fresh start under his guidance. Rohit has now broken his silence on the development, speaking about his emotional connection with MI, discussions with the team management and his expectations for the campaign ahead.

Rohit Sharma Opens Up On MICaptaincy Return

For Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians association goes well beyond his role on the field.

The veteran batsman spoke about the significance of representing the franchise and the pride he has always felt in captaining the team.

He also pointed to encouraging conversations with owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani about the upcoming season.

"Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve."

Read More: Rohit Sharma IPL Captaincy Record: Wins, Losses, Win Percentage & More

Rohit's return marks a major shift in MI's leadership setup.

Hardik Pandya had taken over the captaincy before IPL 2024, bringing an end to Rohit's previous run as skipper. The franchise has now turned to its former captain once again.

Rohit Sets Sights On MI's 20th Season

The next season holds added significance for Mumbai Indians, and Rohit Sharma is keen to make it a memorable one for the team's fans.

"I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game."

With the 'Hit-Man' back in charge, MI will look to translate that belief into results when the IPL 2027 season begins, particularly after finishing in the bottom-two spots on the points table twice in the last three seasons.