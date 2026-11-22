Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India declared at 720/9 after remarkable Day 4 batting.

All five top-order batsmen achieved 50-plus scores.

Team recorded five consecutive 50+ partnerships, a rare achievement.

IND vs NZ Test: India produced a remarkable batting display against New Zealand on Day 4 of the first Test. The visitors accelerated their scoring during the morning session before declaring at a formidable 720/9. The innings stood out not just for its massive total but also for a rare statistical milestone. All five of India's top-order batsmen crossed the 50-run mark, while the team became only the second in Test history to register five partnerships worth at least 50 runs for each of the first five wickets.

Pant & Kamboj Complete India's Record-Equalling Feat

The final partnership needed to complete the sequence came from Rishabh Pant and Anshul Kamboj.

The pair put together 68 runs for the fifth wicket, ensuring India joined an exclusive list of teams to achieve the feat.

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The only previous instance dates back to 1933, when England and New Zealand produced five consecutive 50-plus partnerships at Auckland.

India's effort also marked the first time such a sequence had been recorded against New Zealand in a home Test.

The achievement underlined the depth of India's batting effort, with contributions coming throughout the top order rather than from just one or two individuals.

Pant Leads The Charge As India Declare At 720

Rishabh Pant was among the standout performers, compiling an impressive 128 from 153 deliveries.

His innings provided further momentum to India's charge and helped the visitors push their total beyond the 700-run mark.

Anshul Kamboj, meanwhile, contributed 38 off 42 balls during the fifth-wicket stand before losing his wicket.

Their partnership added another significant chapter to India's record-setting innings.

India eventually called time on their batting effort at 720/9, leaving New Zealand with a substantial challenge.

The visitors had dominated the day's proceedings, combining individual milestones with a rare team achievement to strengthen their position in the opening Test.