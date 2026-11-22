Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhruv Jurel executed a crucial short-leg catch, dismissing Nicholls.

Jurel’s lightning reflexes secured catch from unpredictable deflection.

Wicket removed Nicholls, New Zealand's first-innings top scorer.

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel gave India a moment to celebrate with a sensational piece of fielding against New Zealand in the first Test. Stationed at short leg, the young wicketkeeper-batsman displayed remarkable reflexes to pluck a difficult catch off Prasidh Krishna's bowling, ending Henry Nicholls' stay at the crease. The dismissal was anything but straightforward. Krishna bowled from around the wicket and kept the delivery back of a length, forcing Nicholls onto his back foot.

The left-hander tried to work it towards the leg side, but an inside edge changed the ball's direction. It struck his thigh pad and looped up unpredictably.

Jurel's Lightning Reflexes Leave Gill Delighted - WATCH

Dhruv Jurel channeling his inner Eknath Solkar to pull off that absolute screamer! 😵



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Dhruv Jurel had almost no time to react. Yet, he stayed focused, adjusted quickly and completed the catch cleanly.

The effort brought an immediate celebration from the Indian camp, with captain Shubman Gill rushing towards the youngster to congratulate him on the crucial breakthrough.

The catch was especially impressive because of the short distance between Jurel and the batsman.

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The deflection off the thigh pad gave the fielder little warning, but he managed to get both hands to the ball and hold on.

Nicholls walked back for 31 from 59 deliveries, having struck three boundaries. His departure gave India a valuable opening as New Zealand tried to respond to the visitors' enormous first-innings total.

Crucial Breakthrough Against New Zealand's First-Innings Star

Nicholls had been New Zealand's leading performer in the first innings, producing a commanding 175.

Removing him for a modest score in the second innings was therefore a significant moment for India, who needed to prevent the hosts from building a substantial partnership.

The wicket was India's second of the day, with Krishna providing the breakthrough through a delivery that created the chance and Jurel doing the rest with his sharp anticipation.

New Zealand ended Day 4 on 119/2, still facing a sizeable deficit after India's declaration at 720/9.