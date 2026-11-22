Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India declared 720/9, setting record, leading by 352 runs.

New Zealand lost two early wickets to Bumrah, Krishna.

Conway’s unbeaten 59 anchored New Zealand at 119/2.

IND vs NZ Test Day 4: India put themselves in a commanding position on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand, but the hosts showed enough resistance to keep the contest alive heading into the final day. After declaring at a staggering 720/9, India reduced New Zealand to 119/2 by stumps, leaving the home side trailing by 233 runs in Wellington. Devon Conway provided the backbone of New Zealand's second-innings response. The opener remained unbeaten on 59 from 137 deliveries, while Rachin Ravindra was alongside him on 27 off 72 balls.

With only one day's play remaining, the possibility of a draw has entered the picture, although the final day's action will determine how the match unfolds.

Pant, Rahul Lead India's Record-Breaking Batting Display

India's declaration came one hour into the second session, bringing an enormous innings to a close.

Their 720/9 is the highest team total ever recorded in New Zealand, giving the visitors a first-innings advantage of 352 runs after the hosts had managed 368.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul were the architects of India's imposing score, both registering centuries.

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Pant made 128 before being caught in the deep just before the lunch break.

His hundred also placed him among an exclusive group of Indian batters, becoming the sixth to score a Test century in SENA countries.

The lower order kept the scoreboard moving after Pant's departure.

Dhruv Jurel smashed 78 from just 79 deliveries, adding further weight to India's total before Glenn Phillips dismissed him as the final batter to fall.

Bumrah, Prasidh Strike As New Zealand Lose Two

India carried their momentum into the second innings, with Jasprit Bumrah removing Tom Latham for another duck.

Prasidh Krishna then provided the next breakthrough, dismissing Henry Nicholls for 31.

Conway, however, refused to let the innings unravel. His patient half-century helped New Zealand reach 119/2 at the close, with Ravindra offering support at the other end.

The hosts still have a 233-run deficit to overcome, while India will need early wickets on Day 5 to push for a result.