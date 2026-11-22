India declared at a massive 720/9, securing a 352-run first-innings lead. New Zealand finished Day 4 at 119/2, still trailing by 233 runs.
IND vs NZ: India Post Mammoth 720/9 As New Zealand Fight To Force Draw
India declared at 720/9 with a 352-run lead, but Devon Conway's unbeaten half-century kept New Zealand in the contest at 119/2 by stumps.
- India declared 720/9, setting record, leading by 352 runs.
- New Zealand lost two early wickets to Bumrah, Krishna.
- Conway’s unbeaten 59 anchored New Zealand at 119/2.
IND vs NZ Test Day 4: India put themselves in a commanding position on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand, but the hosts showed enough resistance to keep the contest alive heading into the final day. After declaring at a staggering 720/9, India reduced New Zealand to 119/2 by stumps, leaving the home side trailing by 233 runs in Wellington. Devon Conway provided the backbone of New Zealand's second-innings response. The opener remained unbeaten on 59 from 137 deliveries, while Rachin Ravindra was alongside him on 27 off 72 balls.
With only one day's play remaining, the possibility of a draw has entered the picture, although the final day's action will determine how the match unfolds.
Pant, Rahul Lead India's Record-Breaking Batting Display
India's declaration came one hour into the second session, bringing an enormous innings to a close.
Their 720/9 is the highest team total ever recorded in New Zealand, giving the visitors a first-innings advantage of 352 runs after the hosts had managed 368.
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul were the architects of India's imposing score, both registering centuries.
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Pant made 128 before being caught in the deep just before the lunch break.
His hundred also placed him among an exclusive group of Indian batters, becoming the sixth to score a Test century in SENA countries.
The lower order kept the scoreboard moving after Pant's departure.
Dhruv Jurel smashed 78 from just 79 deliveries, adding further weight to India's total before Glenn Phillips dismissed him as the final batter to fall.
Bumrah, Prasidh Strike As New Zealand Lose Two
India carried their momentum into the second innings, with Jasprit Bumrah removing Tom Latham for another duck.
Prasidh Krishna then provided the next breakthrough, dismissing Henry Nicholls for 31.
Conway, however, refused to let the innings unravel. His patient half-century helped New Zealand reach 119/2 at the close, with Ravindra offering support at the other end.
The hosts still have a 233-run deficit to overcome, while India will need early wickets on Day 5 to push for a result.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current status of the IND vs NZ Test match after Day 4?
Which Indian batsmen were the main contributors to their high total?
Rishabh Pant scored 128 runs, and KL Rahul also registered a century. Dhruv Jurel added a quick 78 runs to bolster India's score.
What record did India set with their first innings score?
India's total of 720/9 is the highest team total ever recorded in New Zealand for a Test match. This gave them a substantial first-innings advantage.
Who led New Zealand's batting resistance in their second innings on Day 4?
Devon Conway provided the backbone of New Zealand's response, remaining unbeaten on 59 runs from 137 deliveries. Rachin Ravindra was with him on 27 runs.