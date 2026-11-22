Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Tom Latham for his second duck.

Latham edged an outside delivery to Pant in second innings.

Bumrah also bowled Latham for duck in match's first innings.

Bumrah Dismisses Latham: Tom Latham's second innings against India ended in almost the same fashion as his first, with Jasprit Bumrah once again finding a way to send the New Zealand captain back without scoring. This time, however, the Indian pacer did not disturb the stumps. Latham went for a delivery outside his comfort zone, got a faint edge and watched the ball carry through to Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper made no mistake behind the stumps, completing a straightforward catch to leave Latham with another duck.

Bumrah strikes, Latham departs! India couldn't have asked for a better start 🤌



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It was a familiar outcome for the left-hander, although the method of dismissal had changed.

Bumrah Sends Latham Back For A Duck Again

The dismissal came on the second ball of New Zealand's second innings.

Having been bowled by an inswinger in the first innings, Latham appeared mindful of Bumrah's ability to bring the ball back in.

However, when the pacer delivered the ball, the skipper attempted to play at it without getting fully behind the line.

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The resulting edge flew through to Pant, who safely held on. Latham was gone for zero once again, giving Bumrah his second dismissal of the New Zealand captain in the match.

There was another striking similarity between the two breakthroughs, as both came in the opening over of the innings.

In the first dig, Bumrah had bowled Latham with the third delivery of the opening over, as an inswinger beat his defence and crashed into the stumps.

India Build On 352-Run First-Innings Lead

Latham's latest dismissal came after India had declared their first innings at a commanding 720.

The massive total gave the hosts a 352-run lead, putting New Zealand under considerable pressure when they returned to bat.

Bumrah's early strike further strengthened India's position, while Latham was left to reflect on a difficult outing against the Indian fast bowler.

Two innings, two ducks and two dismissals inside the opening over summed up the New Zealand captain's battle against Bumrah.