Devotees and members of the Goswami community have expressed strong displeasure after obscene songs and web series were allegedly played on an LED screen installed at the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura. The matter has escalated after a video of the incident went viral on social media, with people demanding action against those responsible.

The temple management had installed LED screens inside and outside the temple premises to facilitate darshan for devotees. However, people were left furious after videos surfaced showing web series and songs being played on the screens. The temple management has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

What Is The Entire Controversy?

A video showing film songs suddenly playing on an LED screen installed near the temple road in the Vankhandi area has gone viral on social media. The screen was meant to provide devotees with live darshan of Thakur Ji.

Following the incident, other video clips reportedly linked to the same screen also triggered discussions. The viral video is said to be from November 15.

The screen was installed by Manoj Kumar, manager of the Radhasarovar Maharaj Trust, located at Bharatpur Kunj in Vrindavan, to enable devotees to watch live darshan.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Ojasvi Raj clarified that the screen is not being operated by the Municipal Corporation.

The temple trust termed the incident a technical error. According to the trust, the screen was being operated by a minor student.

The trust has assured that such an incident will not be repeated and has appealed to people to consider the matter closed.

Devotees Demand Action Against Those Responsible

Meanwhile, temple servitor and committee member Himanshu Goswami, along with devotees, expressed strong displeasure over the incident.

They described it as a serious lapse involving religious sentiments and temple management arrangements and demanded action against those responsible.

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