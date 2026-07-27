Arshdeep Singh's Girlfriend Samreen Kaur: Career, Dating History And Love Story

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh officially confirmed relationship with actor Samreen Kaur.

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and actor-model Samreen Kaur have officially confirmed their romantic relationship, putting an end to months of widespread fan speculation. The announcement came via social media, where Arshdeep shared affection-filled pictures of the couple with the simple caption, "My Person," which quickly went viral across platforms.

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Early Life And Academic Background

Born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen Kaur comes from an academic and business family. Her mother serves as a college professor, while her father operates in the educational supplies sector. She pursued higher education in Pune, earning her Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce. Though initially planning to join her family business, her interest eventually shifted toward full-time modeling and acting.

Modelling Achievements And Acting Career

Samreen first gained widespread attention in 2018 after representing Jammu and Kashmir as a finalist in the prestigious Femina Miss India pageant. This milestone opened doors to major print campaigns, TV commercials, and runway shows.

She made her feature film debut in Kabir Khan’s 1983 World Cup sports drama 83 (2021), where she played Simran. Her filmography also includes the legal thriller Nail Polish (2021) on ZEE5 and the Punjabi project Sardaar Ji 2. Beyond traditional acting roles, she achieved mainstream prominence featuring in hit music videos alongside top Indian musical artists, including Badshah (Baawla), Jubin Nautiyal (Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha), and Guru Randhawa.

Past Dating History And Speculations

Prior to her relationship with Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur was frequently linked with popular internet creator and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. Their frequent appearances in collaborative content, social media updates, and public outings sparked widespread speculation among fans and media outlets regarding a romantic involvement.

As the rumors gained traction, both Samreen and Ashish publicly addressed the speculation, explicitly clarifying that they were close friends and maintained a purely professional and friendly bond rather than a romantic relationship.

In a subsequent interaction, Samreen addressed their bond further, acknowledging that while their personal equation had shifted over time due to individual and professional commitments, there was no animosity between them. She emphasized that both individuals continue to hold high mutual respect and support for each other's respective careers. Beyond this, Samreen kept her private life largely out of the spotlight until her relationship with Arshdeep Singh became public.

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Relationship Timeline And Love Story

Rumors connecting Samreen and Arshdeep began circulating during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Attentive internet users noticed shared social media posts, matching travel locations, and subtle accessories. Speculation mounted further when Samreen was spotted in the stands cheering for Punjab Kings during several matches in cities like Mumbai and Chandigarh. The couple kept their initial courtships private before choosing to officially confirm their relationship on Instagram.