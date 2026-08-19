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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Legend’s Unwanted Record: 74 T20Is, But Not A Single Fifty

India Legend’s Unwanted Record: 74 T20Is, But Not A Single Fifty

From 2009 to 2024, he remained a key India all-rounder, yet one T20I batting milestone continued to elude him his whole career.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ravindra Jadeja played 74 T20Is never scoring a fifty.
  • His highest T20I score was 46, often batting lower.
  • Lower batting position limited his opportunities for longer innings.

Jadeja Unwated T20 Record: Ravindra Jadeja enjoyed a remarkable run in Indian cricket, contributing with the bat, ball and in the field across a career spanning more than a decade. Yet his T20 International numbers contain one unusual statistic that stands out. Despite featuring in 74 T20Is for India, Jadeja never managed to score a half-century in the format. His best effort remained 46, meaning he finished his T20I career without a single fifty.

Jadeja Played 74 T20Is Without A Fifty

Jadeja made his T20I debut for India in 2009 and remained involved in the format for several years.

Across his 74 appearances, he accumulated 515 runs, but could never convert one of his innings into a score of 50 or more.

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His highest T20I score of 46 came close to the landmark, but the all-rounder ultimately finished short of the half-century mark throughout his international career.

One reason behind the unusual statistic was Jadeja's position in India's batting order.

As an all-rounder, he frequently came in during the latter stages of an innings, leaving him limited opportunities to build long knocks.

His role was often about accelerating the scoring rate, finishing innings strongly and providing valuable runs alongside his bowling and fielding contributions.

As a result, while Jadeja produced several useful cameos in T20Is, he never had the extended stay required to reach three figures or even complete a half-century.

World Cup Winner With An Unusual Record

Jadeja's T20I career still ended on a memorable note. After India defeated South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final, Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 International cricket.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also called time on their T20I careers after India's title triumph.

The all-rounder therefore walked away from the format as a T20 World Cup winner, having represented India in the shortest international format for many years.

Yet alongside the major achievements, his record of playing 74 T20Is without a fifty remains an unusual statistic.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual T20 International record does Ravindra Jadeja hold?

Ravindra Jadeja played 74 T20Is for India without scoring a single half-century. His highest score in the format remained 46.

Why did Ravindra Jadeja never score a T20I half-century?

Jadeja often batted in the latter stages of an innings, limiting his opportunities for long knocks. His role was typically to accelerate scoring and finish innings strongly.

When did Ravindra Jadeja make his T20I debut for India?

Ravindra Jadeja made his T20 International debut for India in 2009. He remained involved in the format for several years.

When did Ravindra Jadeja retire from T20 International cricket?

Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 International cricket after India defeated South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup CSK Ravindra Jadeja T20 Records
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