India Legend’s Unwanted Record: 74 T20Is, But Not A Single Fifty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravindra Jadeja played 74 T20Is never scoring a fifty.

His highest T20I score was 46, often batting lower.

Lower batting position limited his opportunities for longer innings.

Jadeja Unwated T20 Record: Ravindra Jadeja enjoyed a remarkable run in Indian cricket, contributing with the bat, ball and in the field across a career spanning more than a decade. Yet his T20 International numbers contain one unusual statistic that stands out. Despite featuring in 74 T20Is for India, Jadeja never managed to score a half-century in the format. His best effort remained 46, meaning he finished his T20I career without a single fifty.

Jadeja Played 74 T20Is Without A Fifty

Jadeja made his T20I debut for India in 2009 and remained involved in the format for several years.

Across his 74 appearances, he accumulated 515 runs, but could never convert one of his innings into a score of 50 or more.

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His highest T20I score of 46 came close to the landmark, but the all-rounder ultimately finished short of the half-century mark throughout his international career.

One reason behind the unusual statistic was Jadeja's position in India's batting order.

As an all-rounder, he frequently came in during the latter stages of an innings, leaving him limited opportunities to build long knocks.

His role was often about accelerating the scoring rate, finishing innings strongly and providing valuable runs alongside his bowling and fielding contributions.

As a result, while Jadeja produced several useful cameos in T20Is, he never had the extended stay required to reach three figures or even complete a half-century.

World Cup Winner With An Unusual Record

Jadeja's T20I career still ended on a memorable note. After India defeated South Africa in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final, Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 International cricket.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also called time on their T20I careers after India's title triumph.

The all-rounder therefore walked away from the format as a T20 World Cup winner, having represented India in the shortest international format for many years.

Yet alongside the major achievements, his record of playing 74 T20Is without a fifty remains an unusual statistic.