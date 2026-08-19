NEET Row: Tejashwi Yadav Detained During Protest Against Action On Students

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was detained in Patna while leading a foot march to Lok Bhavan, where he was demanding the filling of 32,000 teacher vacancies under TRE-4 and the introduction of a domicile policy.

The protest march took place a day after the Bihar government transferred Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha along with 17 other IPS officers in a major reshuffle.

Jha's transfer came in the aftermath of violent student protests in Siwan on July 25. During the clashes, a policeman was seen firing an AK-47 into the air.

Three people suffered bullet injuries during the violence, while several police personnel, including Jha, were also injured. Police later registered three FIRs based on statements given by the injured civilians. A constable seen handling the AK-47 was subsequently suspended.

Police, however, maintained that nobody was injured in the aerial firing from the assault rifle.

Jha had said that around eight to 10 rounds were fired during the violence. Of these, four were fired from long-range weapons and three from pistols, while the source of the remaining shots was still being ascertained.

He had also said that it could not be established whether the three civilians sustained their injuries due to police firing.