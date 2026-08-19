Glenn Maxwell And Indian-Origin Wife Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Name In Viral Post

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his wife, Vini Raman, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Maia Maxwell. The couple shared the happy news with their fans on Tuesday through a joint Instagram post, prompting an outpouring of congratulatory messages from former cricketers, franchises and friends.

Alongside a picture of their newborn daughter, Maxwell and Raman wrote, “Our dream girl is here, Maia Maxwell.”

The couple already have a son, Logan Maverick Maxwell, who was born in September 2023. Their latest addition has now made the Maxwell family of four.

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's relationship

Maxwell and Raman first met in December 2013 and initially developed a close friendship before beginning a relationship. They publicly confirmed their relationship in 2017.

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The couple got engaged in February 2020 and married on March 27, 2022, in Melbourne. Their wedding featured both a Christian ceremony and a traditional Tamil Brahmin ceremony, with Maxwell wearing a golden sherwani for the occasion.

Maxwell's cricket career

Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from ODI cricket in June 2025 after an impressive international career. He represented Australia in 149 ODIs, scoring 3,990 runs and claiming 77 wickets.

He was part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2023. During the 2023 World Cup, Maxwell produced one of the tournament's most remarkable innings when he smashed an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in Mumbai to help Australia pull off a stunning victory.

The all-rounder is now preparing for the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), where he will take on the dual role of co-owner and captain of Belfast Wolves.

Speaking about the team's draft, Maxwell said he was extremely pleased with how the process went. He described building a squad from scratch and handling the list management process as a new experience, adding that the team had followed a clear plan while assembling its squad.